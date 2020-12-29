The city of Huntington is appealing a $9,193 civil penalty issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for several violations of the city’s wastewater discharge permit.
The city, pending the appeal, has not had to pay the fines, said Jennifer Young, Huntington city recorder.
Young said she expects to have an “information discussion” with DEQ officials in early January.
In a Nov. 12 letter to the city, Kieran O’Donnell, manager of the DEQ’s Office of Compliance and Enforcement, wrote that “by failing to comply with permit requirements, the city of Huntington increased the risk that its wastewater disposal harmed public resources.”
Young said most of the violations listed in DEQ documents happened before Huntington’s new wastewater treatment plant started operating in October 2019.
The city received a $3 million federal grant in 2015 to build the plant and replace its sewer system.
According to DEQ documents, Huntington’s violations included:
• During August and September 2019, the city failed to monitor several aspects of the wastewater treatment system, including the volume of wastewater, depth of wastewater in treatment lagoons, and average daily flow into the Burnt River, into which treated wastewater is released.
• From October through December 2019, and in January and February 2020, the city didn’t monitor its wastewater lagoon system as required by its permit.
• In 2017, 2018 and 2019 the city failed to calibrate its wastewater flow meter.
• In February 2019 the city failed to monitor the flow level in the Burnt River.
• The city submitted its final plans and specifications for its wastewater system on April 25, 2017, almost a month after its March 31, 2017, deadline.
• The city finished its wastewater system in September 2019, after its deadline of Nov. 1, 2018.
• In June 2018 the city released wastewater into the Burnt River that had a monthly average concentration of E. coli bacteria of 596 organisms per 100 millileters, above the permitted limit of 126 per 100 millileters. E. coli numbers are an indication that wastewater might not have been adequately treated.
•In January and February of 2018, from January through June 2019, and in November and December 2018 and July 2019, the city released wastewater into the Burnt River that contained ammonia concentrations exceeding the permitted level.
In the two months in 2018, the city’s ammonia limit was 31.8 milligrams per liter. The actual concentrations for those two months were 34.1 in January and 46.8 in February.
For the six months in 2019, the city’s ammonia limit was 8.6 milligrams per liter. The actual monthly concentrations ranged from 12.9 in June 2019 to 44.6 in January 2019.
• The city exceeded its permitted monthly average for total suspended solids in its treated wastewater in September 2017, May 2018, and June and July 2019, in percentages ranging from 24% to 52%.
• The city exceeded its permitted concentrations of “biological oxygen demand,” a measurement that indicates the amount of organic waste in treated water, in May and August of 2018, in March and June of 2019 and in April of 2020, in percentages ranging from 17% to 396%.
When wastewater contains high amounts of organic matter it can reduce the amount of dissolved oxygen in water, which can harm fish and other aquatic life.
Young said she’s confident that Huntington’s current wastewater treatment facility has fixed the problems outlined in the DEQ reports.
According to O’Donnell’s letter, Huntington could potentially qualify to have some of the fines forgiven by sponsoring an environmentally beneficial project.
