A Huntington man is charged with multiple domestic violence crimes
after an incident early Thursday,
Aug. 18 in Huntington.
David Carson Weiss, 19, was arrested around 5:30 a.m. at 145 E. Madison St. in Huntington, Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash said.
Weiss is charged with menacing, harassment and strangulation, each involving domestic violence, as well as recklessly endangering another person, and resisting arrest.
The strangulation charge is a
Class C felony. The other charges are misdemeanors.
Weiss was in the Baker County Jail on Friday morning, Aug. 19. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Baker County Circuit Court.
Ash said Weiss’ girlfriend and mother, who were in the home, called 911 about 3:46 a.m. to report a domestic disturbance. Weiss doesn’t live in the home, Ash said.
Ash said that when he and Deputy Kyle Ebeling arrived in Huntington, Weiss’ girlfriend and mother had left the home along with Weiss’ 4-month-old child. The child’s presence is the reason Weiss is charged with reckless endangering, Ash said.
Ash said Weiss, who was alone in a room converted from a garage, was “very aggressive” when officers
arrived, yelling and apparently
under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.
Ash said the two women said Weiss had put his hands around his girlfriend’s throat, which led to the strangulation charge.
He also allegedly verbally threatened his mother, Ash said.
Ash said Weiss denied the claims.
Ash said that Weiss, when told he was under arrest, refused to get out of the chair he was sitting in and became “belligerent.”
Ash said he and Ebeling were able to maneuver Weiss’ hands behind his back and handcuff him.
Weiss’ girlfriend had minor injuries but she didn’t need medical treatment, Ash said.
On Feb. 6, 2021, Weiss pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, constituting domestic violence, in an incident that happened Dec. 28, 2020, at the same home in Huntington where he was arrested on Thursday.
Weiss was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to do 80 hours of community service and complete a domestic violence intervention program.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.