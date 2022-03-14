Bills used for movie props are marked as such.
A fake $50 bill is marked with the notes "motion picture use" and "movie prop uese (sic) only."
A Huntington man was arrested on Friday, March 11, after using a counterfeit $10 bill to make a purchase at the T&T Country Store in Huntington.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bo Hansen responded to a call from the store after an employee received the suspicious looking bill.
The bills are used as props in movies, as noted in wording on the bills.
Hansen contacted the suspect, Michael Owen Small, 64, of Huntington, who had five other counterfeit bills with him, in $1, $5, $10 and $50 denominations, Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash said.
Hansen seized the bills and arrested Small on a charge of first-degree forgery. Small was taken to the Baker County Jail.
Ash said Small told the deputy that he found the bills in a box of free items in Huntington.
Ash said he doesn’t believe that Small actually made the bills, and that Small’s claim about where he found the bills is likely true.
Although forgery implies that Small made the money, Ash said the state statute for forgery includes situations in which a person uses a “forged instrument,” including counterfeit money.
Although the bills bear a note that they are to be used as movie props, Ash said the bills are realistic and that the note “blends in with the bill quite well.”
He said the paper also feels similar to legitimate currency.
Ash said it doesn’t surprise him that an employee would not notice the bills were counterfeit while processing a normal transaction.
In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office encourages business owners and employees to carefully inspect any cash they receive, as some counterfeit bills appear realistic.
Ash said he believes the Huntington incident was an “isolated” one.
He said on Monday morning, March 14, that he wasn’t sure whether deputies had gone to the site where Small claimed to have found the counterfeit bills.
