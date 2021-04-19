A Huntington man was arrested Saturday evening on multiple charges, including assaulting a public safety officer and fourth-degree assault, after police were called to a disturbance near Huntington.
William Cody Crews, 46, of 29886 Malheur Line Road, is in the Baker County Jail.
The incident started with a 911 call at about 8:49 p.m. Saturday about an “active disturbance” happening at 29886 Malheur Line Road, according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Deputy Talon Colton arrived at about 9:43 p.m. As Colton spoke with Crews, Crews “became aggressive,” according to the press release. “A struggle ensued and Crews was taken into custody.”
Crews was “combative” but he did not hit Colton during the altercation, said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
During a subsequent investigation, police determined that Crews had entered his parents’ home and physically assaulted his mother, dragging her by her arm and hair, according to the sheriff’s office. Two witnesses tried to intervene and sustained minor injuries during an altercation.
Deputies brought Crews to the Baker County Jail, where he tried to flee and resisted, according to the press release. He was placed in a holding cell at the jail.
Oregon State Police assisted in the arrest of Crews, who is charged with harassment and interfering with a peace officer in addition to the two assault charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.