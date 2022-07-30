Beyond the corner fence, the Huntington, Oregon hillsides roll away in every direction. The golden grassy velvet sways in the morning breeze and casts the hill’s shadows platinum blonde.

But bursting through and over the fence, a green bounty nearly escaping containment. Within, an abundance. Flowers, fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants to be catalogued at some length, a streaming fountain and glints of rainbow from discs on string.

