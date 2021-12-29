Idaho Power Company is asking a judge to order the owners of five Baker County properties to allow the company to survey their land as part of its plan to build a major electric transmission line through Northeastern Oregon starting as early as 2023.
Attorneys representing Idaho Power filed civil petitions regarding two of the properties on Dec. 17 in Baker County Circuit Court, two others on Dec. 21, and one on Dec. 28.
The company is represented in all five cases by Timothy Helfrich and Zach Olson of the Yturri Rose firm in Ontario.
The company has been working since 2007 on the Boardman-to-Hemingway project, a 293-mile, 500-kilovolt line that would run from near Boardman to Hemingway, near Murphy in Owyhee County, Idaho.
Although sections of the proposed route runs through public property — Idaho Power has received permission from the federal government to do so — the line, as proposed, would also cross several dozen parcels of private land in multiple counties, including Baker, Union, Wallowa and Morrow in Oregon.
Idaho Power would have to pay private landowners for an easement to build the power line across their property. This would be a one-time payment, not an annual lease, according to the boardmantohemingway.com website.
Sven Berg, a corporate communications specialist for Idaho Power, said the line would affect about 30 private landowners in Baker County, who combined own about 60 separate parcels.
The properties listed in the five recent court filings include parcels owned by Hans and Susan Finke of Wilsonville, Justin and Savannah Gyllenberg of Baker City, Dean, Rex and Susan Nelson of Baker City, the Harrell Land and Cattle LLC of Baker City, and Mike Ragsdale of Baker City.
The Gyllenbergs’ 175-acre property is along Highway 30, just south of Interstate 84 between Baker City and Pleasant Valley.
The Finkes’ land, covering about 288 acres, is in the northern part of Baker Valley, near Highway 203 east of the freeway.
The Nelson property, north of Interstate 84 near the Pleasant Valley interchange, is about 941 acres.
The Harrell property, which is about two miles east of the freeway and just south of Highway 86 near the base of Flagstaff Hill, covers about 120 acres.
Ragsdale’s property is just north of the Harrell parcel, and covers about 50.5 acres, according to records from the Baker County Assessor’s Office.
Savannah Gyllenberg said she and her husband have lived on their property for about seven and a half years. She said they received packages from Idaho Power a few months ago with forms to sign granting the company access, but the couple haven’t had time to review the documents.
Gyllenberg said an existing Idaho Power transmission line crosses their property, and they have never objected to company workers entering the property to maintain the line.
The five petitions have nearly identical wording in most sections, differing mainly in the legal descriptions of the specific parcels involved.
In each petition, Idaho Power states that either the company or its contractor, Cornerstone Energy Inc. 21, acting on the company’s behalf, has “contacted the Respondent several times to request access to survey, test, and sample the Property. Respondent has not granted Idaho Power access to the Property.”
Berg said the company needs access to the properties to do a variety of surveys.
According to the court petitions, this work is needed “to ensure the proposed path complies with federal and EFSC (Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council) permitting and siting requirements, including that it does not conflict with any protected resources.”
The petitions list the following surveys and inspections that Idaho Power wants to do on each of the five parcels:
• Pygmy rabbit survey (2022)
• Rare plant inspection (2022)
• Wetlands inspection (2022 or 2023)
• Terrestrial visual encounter survey (2022)
• Raptor survey (2022)
• Noxious weeds survey (2022)
• Land survey (2022)
• Appraisal field visit (2022)
“Because construction on the B2H project is scheduled to start as early as 2023, Idaho Power must begin surveying, testing, and sampling the Property in 2022,” each of the four petitions states.
Berg said Idaho Power typically sends three letters to each property owner before filing petitions in court.
“We prefer to work directly through landowners, and we encourage people (who are respondents in court filings) to contact us as soon as they can,” Berg said. “We much prefer to handle it out of court. We don’t want to force the issue in court.”
Berg said the owners of about 65% of the private land in Baker County that are along the line’s proposed route have given Idaho Power access for surveys and inspections.
Of the remaining 35%, most have not responded to the company’s requests, he said.
Two property owners have denied access to their land, Berg said.
He declined to say whether either of those property owners is among the five that are the subject of the company’s current court petitions.
The petitions seek access to the properties through Oregon Revised Statute 772.210, which states that power companies can “enter upon lands for the purpose of examining, locating and surveying the line thereof and also other lands necessary and convenient for the purpose of construction of service facilities, doing no unnecessary damage thereby.”
That law also enables power companies to acquire real property for the purpose of building and maintaining transmission lines.
The petitions ask a judge to grant Idaho Power access to the five properties, as well as a judgment for “Idaho Power’s costs and disbursements incurred herein and for any other relief the court deems appropriate.”
