Idaho Power Company is preparing for a major maintenance project on its 70-mile transmission line between Baker City and John Day.
Work is scheduled to start in mid-September and continue for about two months, said Mitch Colburn, vice president of planning, engineering and construction for the investor-owned utility in Boise.
The project will cost about $800,000, Colburn said.
The 138-kilovolt transmission line was built in 1967. The line connects Idaho to the rest of the Pacific Northwest power grid, allowing electricity to move between the two regions, Colburn said.
During the summer, when power demand peaks in the Intermountain West, the Baker City-John Day line brings electricity into Idaho, he said.
Idaho Power set a record for energy demand on June 30, when the peak load reached 3,745 megawatts.
On the west side of the Cascades and in Canada, by contrast, peak demand tends to happen during winter, Colburn said, and the transmission line can move power in the opposite direction as needed during that season.
Idaho Power inspects the transmission line every year, including by helicopter, drone and on foot, Colburn said.
Those annual inspections usually reveal relatively minor maintenance tasks, he said.
But every decade the company conducts a more comprehensive inspection of the line, including examining the wooden poles and crossarms, insulators and other hardware, and the conductor (the wire that actually transmits electricity).
Colburn said this once-a-decade survey also includes using thermal imaging devices that can detect excessive heat from components, which can indicate a flaw or pending failure.
Idaho Power did the detailed examination of poles, crossarms and wires in 2017, followed by a further assessment of the poles in 2018.
Following that work, Idaho Power had to obtain permits from the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, federal agencies that manage the public land through which the line runs, allowing the maintenance work, Colburn said.
Among the typical jobs that follow the detailed inspection are:
• Replacing dilapidated poles and other wooden pieces, which deteriorate over time and can also be damaged by woodpeckers.
During this year’s project Idaho Power will replace 29 wooden “H-frame” structures that suspend the power lines, and replace one of the two poles on four other H-frame structures.
Some structures, in steeper terrain, have three poles because they are more stable, said Sven Berg, corporate communications specialist for Idaho Power.
There are 493 wooden structures on the 70-mile line, Berg said.
• Replacing cracked or broken insulators.
• Replacing frayed guy lines.
Colburn said the Baker City-John Day line, at 54 years old, is not especially old, even for its wooden parts.
The conductor, made of aluminum and steel, generally lasts longer than wood, he said, although crews will replace sections of the conductor if needed.
“There’s a lot of hardware and components in a transmission line,” Colburn said.
In some cases Idaho Power hires contractors to do work on transmission lines. But in this year’s Baker City-John Day project, the company’s own employees will handle the tasks, Colburn said.
Sections of the transmission line are visible from recreation sites such as Phillips Lake; the line also crosses Highway 7 at several places, including near Old Auburn Road south of Bowen Valley, along the Powder River just downstream from Mason Dam, and at Larch Summit south of Sumpter.
Colburn said people should expect to see Idaho Power trucks and workers along sections of the line this fall.
Although the work is slated to start in mid-September, he said the project could be delayed if the fire danger is so severe that the Forest Service or BLM prohibits work.
“We’re not going to go in there unless it’s safe to do so,” Colburn said.
He said the Idaho Power crews will have fire extinguishers and water available in case of a fire.
