Fire crews using I-84 as natural firebreak to protect Huntington from Lime Hill fire

Aerial view of the Lime Hill fire burning near Huntington in August 2015.

 Bureau of Land Management photo, File

PORTLAND — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced Thursday, Aug. 25 that Idaho Power Company, a Boise utility that provides electricity to several states, including Oregon, has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County.

The Powerline Fire ignited on May 31, 2014, and burned approximately 5 acres of federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The Lime Hill Fire ignited on August 5, 2015, and burned approximately 2,592 acres of federal land managed by BLM and 9,337 acres of privately-owned land.

