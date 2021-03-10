Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer for men and women in the United States, yet it is highly preventable.
A colonoscopy, said Dr. Christopher Liby, is a way to detect and remove pre-cancerous polyps.
Liby is a surgeon at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancers include cancer in the colon, rectum, or both.
According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), some types of polyps can change into cancer over time. If cancer forms in a polyp, it can grow into the wall of the colon or rectum. If left undetected, the cancer can spread to lymph nodes or distant organs.
Liby describes colorectal cancer as “a silent disease.”
“You don’t have any symptoms until it’s very advanced,” he said.
The ACS recommends a colonoscopy screening for those age 45 and older.
However, Liby said those who have a positive history of the cancer in his or her family should consider a screening at a younger age.
“They are seeing colon cancer in younger people and we’re not really sure why,” he said.
He said that only about 50% of the population gets a colonoscopy.
“There’s a huge portion of the population avoiding this, and it’s a preventable cancer,” he said.
It’s that other 50% that worries him.
“How do you capture the 50% who don’t want to get it done?” he said.
Scheduling a colonoscopy depends on an individual’s insurance — some may require a referral from a primary care physician.
As for the procedure itself, it is outpatient and takes about 40 minutes or less. The patient is sedated throughout the colonoscopy.
Of all stages of colon cancer, the ACS reports a 63% 5-year survival rate. For a localized stage (the cancer hasn’t spread), the 5-year survival rate is 91%.
The ACS reports that the incidence of colorectal cancer has dropped since the mid-1980s due to more people getting screened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.