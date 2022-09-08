Firefighters ignite areas near the Double Creek fire in Wallowa County on Sept. 4, 2022. Crews use these back burns to reduce the amount of fuel near control lines. A similar back burn on Wednesday, Sept. 7 was undertaken to help protect the town of Imnaha.
A back burn, ignited intentionally by firefighters working on the Double Creek fire, was done on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, to try to protect the town of Imnaha, population 29.
An intentional back burn was conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, to help protect the town of Imnaha from the Double Creek fire, Oregon's largest current blaze at 101,000 acres.
Brooke Van Sickle felt pretty confident as the Double Creek fire was scorching tens of thousands of acres over the past week not far from her home in Imnaha, but she still was glad to see much of the grass and brush on nearby slopes burned on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
She welcomed those flames because they were ignited on purpose by crews working on the Double Creek fire, the biggest blaze this year in Oregon, estimated at 101,000 acres on Thursday morning.
Van Sickle said in a phone interview on Thursday morning that the planned fire — known as a back burn, and intended to consume fuel between the main blaze and control lines — has left Imnaha, home to 29 people, well-protected from the fire sparked by lightning on Aug. 30.
“We feel safe here in town,” Van Sickle said. “We have clear blue skies today. People are going about their daily business.”
Although the town has been on a Level 3 evacuation — leave now — for the past several days, Van Sickle said most Imnaha residents have remained.
Van Sickle and her boyfriend, Cody Mawhinney, have owned the Imnaha store, tavern and restaurant since April 2019. The business, in a building constructed in 1904, remains open.
Van Sickle said the situation is more dangerous for residents who live farther up the Imnaha River, in the Freezeout area where there’s more timber and homes built among the trees.
She said one couple who lives in that area evacuated and is staying in an RV on the property she and Mawhinney own in Imnaha.
Fire crews from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office have been tasked with protecting structures in the Freezeout area and other places along the Imnaha River south of the town.
Mawhinney is from Baker City, where his parents, Robin and Chuck Mawhinney, live.
Robin Mawhinney said she visited her son on Wednesday, Sept. 7. It was her first trip to Imnaha since the Double Creek fire started.
Robin said she hasn’t been worried about her son and Van Sickle, in part because they have a lot of green grass around their property.
Robin said she saw the results of the back burn on Wednesday and agreed with Van Sickle that the intentional fire did much to protect Imnaha.
“The town is pretty much protected,” Robin said.
She said she has been talking with her son by landline phone daily since the fire started.
“He wasn’t that worried,” she said. “They’re taking it all in stride.”
The Double Creek fire grew substantially on Wednesday, fueled by wind gusts up to 50 mph from a passing cold front. The fire expanded by about 30,000 acres.
The back burn near Imnaha was done before the stronger winds arrived, according to an update from the fire’s incident command team.
