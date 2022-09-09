After a seemingly interminable summer, Friday morning, Sept. 9, felt decidedly autumn-like in Baker City.
On the chilliest morning in nearly 3 months, the temperature dipped to 32 degrees at the Baker City Airport.
That’s the lowest temperature — and the first time it has reached the freezing mark — since June 15, when the low was also 32.
It was even colder in a few other places around the region.
A thermometer at the highway camera on Highway 7 near Sumpter junction, about 25 miles west of Baker City, recorded a low of 26 degrees.
Hereford reported 28 degrees, and Seneca, in Grant County south of John Day, plunged to a nearly wintry 17 degrees.
Seneca and Ukiah, in Umatilla County south of Pilot Rock, share Oregon’s coldest official recorded temperature of 54 below zero, both in February 1933.
Thursday, Sept. 8 was also the coolest afternoon in Baker City since the summer solstice.
The high of 74 at the airport was the lowest there since June 24, when the high was 72.
The high was actually slightly below the normal of 78 degrees for Sept. 8.
In the previous week or so, temperatures have broken records on two days — 99 degrees on Sept. 6, and 102 on Aug. 31.
