Four of the five people who will be sworn in as Baker City Council members in early January said they were especially impressed by one of the three candidates to serve as city manager.
The councilors-elect won’t have a vote tonight when the City Council decides whether to offer the job to one of the finalists who visited the city last week.
But the current councilors invited the five people who were elected Nov. 3 to meet with the three city manager candidates at City Hall the evening of Nov. 12, and to share their thoughts with the Council prior to its meeting tonight.
Four of the councilors-elect — Shane Alderson, Kerry McQuisten, Joanna Dixon and Johnny Waggoner Sr. — said they preferred Jonathan Cannon. He has worked as city manager in Saluda, North Carolina, a town of about 700, since August 2015.
The fifth incoming councilor, Heather Sells, could not be reached for comment in time for this story.
Alderson said Cannon came across well in what amounted to a job interview.
“I think that the area that he’s coming from is a very similar size and feel to Baker City and I think that his overall appraisal of the fire department and the city police, what they need in the future, and to come up with a plan for budgeting was spot on,” Alderson said.
He said he was also impressed with the two other finalists, Steve Ashworth of Alpine, Wyoming, and Scott McClure of Monmouth.
Alderson said the City Council did a good job in paring the list of 14 applicants to the finalists.
Alderson said McClure, who has served as city administrator in Canby, south of Portland, and as city manager for Monmouth, seemed like a good candidate, although Alderson said he felt some of McClure’s answers were not specific enough when discussing Historic Baker City and the downtown district.
“We had talked about the historic theatre in Coos Bay but I kind of got the impression that he wasn’t as hands on as somebody I would like to see come to our community,” Alderson said.
He said he thought Ashworth was forward-thinking and has a good understanding of what Baker City needs.
McQuisten reiterated a concern she has raised in a previous interview with the Herald — that the current Council, rather than hire the new city manager soon, should leave the choice to the newly elected councilors who will actually be overseeing and working with the manager.
“I know that at least one of the candidates kind of expressed a little bit of concern over that,” McQuisten said. “And it just seems to put them almost at a disadvantage. It’s hard enough being a new person in a new position and then to have all the players change out just seems rough.”
Like Alderson, McQuisten said she was most impressed by Cannon, saying she found his interest in moving here sincere.
“When someone’s authentic like that, they have more staying power,” McQuisten said. “They’ll be willing to stay in the position longer term and I didn’t have any concerns at all about his abilities and background either.”
McQuisten said she liked McClure but was concerned about how he left his two previous jobs.
According to a story by the Canby Current, the Canby City Council in February 2020 voted to fire McClure about 4 months after hiring him. The Canby city councilors didn’t give a reason for their decision.
McClure was also fired by the Coos Bay City Council in September 2006 after working as city manager in the coastal city for 23 months.
According to a story in The Register-Guard of Eugene, the Coos Bay City Council had evaluated McClure six times, largely to “try to iron out differences between the manager and the council,” but were unable to come to terms.
McQuisten said McClure’s experiences in Canby and Coos Bay “raised a lot of concern for me.”
“He mentioned in the public questioning that he went six months in the last position and had absolutely no idea anything was wrong,” McQuisten said. “And to me that just doesn’t happen with an employee unless there’s a huge communication issue, which also is not a good thing.”
Waggoner also liked Cannon.
“He’s been that working guy. He hasn’t always been a city manager,” Waggoner said. “He’s worked as a business owner, he’s worked as a laborer, and everything. So, that’s what I liked about him.”
According to his resumé, before working for the city of Saluda Cannon owned a gutter construction company. He also worked as a project manager for a company in North Carolina for almost 5 years.
Waggoner said he didn’t care for Ashworth’s comment about Baker City being in a bubble.
“In a lot of ways, I think Baker is not really in a bubble, but I don’t think that is the term we want to use for Baker,” Waggoner said. “We just don’t want to lose our identity. So I just didn’t like his terminology.”
Waggoner expressed concerns with McClure’s termination from his previous city management jobs. Waggoner said McClure seemed like a nice guy but “you just never really know.”
“I just think there’s more to him than meets the eye because he said he was fired from Canby but he didn’t know why,” Waggoner said. “And I just can’t see how you can work for a place for six months and not know that something’s wrong. You’ve got to know something even if it’s just a clash of personalities.”
Dixon also liked Cannon, citing his extensive experience dealing with infrastructure issues.
“He seemed to, I felt, to be a better fit for this community than the other two,” Dixon said.
She said McClure interviewed fairly well, but she shared concerns about him being let go from two positions, in particular the Canby administrator job and his statement that he didn’t know why he was fired.
Dixon said she wasn’t fond of Ashworth, saying “you meet somebody and you just kind of have a feeling.”
“I don’t think he had the experience,” Dixon said of Ashworth, who has worked as executive director of Parks and Recreation at Jackson, Wyoming, since 2009.
She said even though he lives in a smaller community — population about 850 — she didn’t feel he “really has a feeling for small communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.