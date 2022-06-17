Baker County has fared better than many parts of the country during the infant formula shortage, but the effects are being felt here with scant supplies at times at local stores.
“Many families have not been able to find the formulas they use to feed their babies,” said Meghan Chancey, administrator at the Baker County Health Department.
Some parents have also had to switch formula brands repeatedly depending on which were available, Chancey said.
“While this isn’t ideal for families, most babies will tolerate formula changes,” she said.
Formula shortages have affected parts of the country since this February, when Abbott Nutrition, one of four companies that produce about 90% of the product in the U.S., closed its Michigan factory due to bacterial contamination.
The Michigan factory was closed after the Food and Drug Administration began investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant. Two of the babies died. Abbott continues to state that its products have not been directly linked to the infections, which involved different bacterial strains.
FDA inspectors eventually uncovered a host of violations at the plant, including bacterial contamination, a leaky roof and lax safety protocols, according to The Associated Press.
Abbott restarted production at the Michigan plant on June 4, but severe thunderstorms on June 13 forced the company to temporarily stop formula production again.
Abbott had prioritized ramping up production of the specialty formula for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems who have few other options for nutrition, the AP reported. Once it restarts, the factory will begin with the production of EleCare and other specialty formulas. Abbott says it also plans to restart production of its Similac formula as soon as possible.
Chancey and Vera Grove, director of the Rachel Pregnancy Center in Baker City, which among its other services helps provide formula to parents, both said the shortage has become a widespread problem locally in the past month or so.
This week, shelves in the infant formula sections at Baker City’s Rite Aid, Safeway and Albertsons stores had quite a lot of empty space.
As larger cities tapped out their stock, desperation pushed some shoppers hundreds of miles, consequently forcing them to buy in bulk to save trips, exacerbating the demand. Some families took more extreme measures, watering down formula or substituting milk.
That can be harmful for infants, Chancey said.
“Cow and goat’s milk do not provide appropriate vitamins and minerals for infants including iron, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and other nutrients,” Chancey said. “Oregon WIC (Women, Infants & Children, a program that provides vouchers for foods, including formula) has been offering substitutes for their standard formulas and the list has continued to grow as the shortage has continued.”
Last month Congress voted on emergency support for formula manufacturing, and President Biden eased import rules for foreign makers of formula and invoked the Defense Production Act of 1950 to commit further resources toward production.
Chancey urges families to buy only as much formula as they need.
“Don’t buy excess amounts of formula,” she said. “If one family has 10 cans at home another family might not be able to find any.”
Grove said the Rachel Center had formula this week.
“We’re welcome to share it while supplies last,” she said.
Typically, Grove said, the Rachel Center doesn’t distribute much formula because most of its clients acquire formula with WIC or food stamps. Most of the formula the Center has is donated, she said.
The Rachel Center, at 2192 Court Ave., is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except noon to 1 p.m., when the office is closed for lunch.) The phone number is 541-523-5357.
Chancey said “one of the best resources we have been able to refer to is Building Healthy Families. They have been able to provide formula to families at no cost.”
Building Healthy Families can be reached at 541-524-2331 or online at oregonbhf.org.
