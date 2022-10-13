An inmate from the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City was arrested about 13 minutes after he drove away from a work site in Grant County in a Forest Service vehicle.
Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was arrested by Oregon State Police along Highway 26 at Indian Creek, about 5 miles west of Prairie City.
According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections, Davis was a member of an inmate crew working on a Forest Service project near Dixie Summit, along Highway 26 about 9 miles northeast of Baker City.
Davis drove away at about 1:20 p.m. in a Forest Service pickup truck that was left unattended with the keys in the ignition. The truck was part of fleet for the Prairie City Ranger District on the Malheur National Forest.
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley saw Davis driving on Highway 26 about 3 miles east of Prairie City. Davis was driving west, toward John Day, according to a press release from McKinley.
An OSP recruit trooper and Grant County deputy arrested Davis about 2 miles farther west.
Davis was taken to the Grant County Jail in Canyon City, where he was charged with second-degree escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
He has been in Department of Corrections custody since March 24, 2022, after pleading guilty in Lane County to unathorized use of a vehicle. He admitted stealing a Ford F350 pickup truck and trailer on Feb. 11, 2022.
Davis also pleaded guilty to stealing another vehicle two days earlier, a Honda Accord. He pleaded guilty to unauthorized use a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving in that incident.
His earliest release date was April 17, 2024.
After Davis went missing on Wednesday afternoon, corrections officials did an emergency count and found that all the other inmates were present. They were returned to the Baker City prison.
Pending confirmation from the Corrections Department, it appears that Davis is the first Powder River inmate to walk away from a work crew, or escape from the prison itself, in 16 years.
The most recent escape, an inmate who left through the front entrance of the prison in 2006, was the 58th since Powder River, a minimum-security facility, opened at 3600 13th St. in northwest Baker City in November 1989.
All 58 of those inmates were later apprehended.
Most of the escapes — 44 of 58 — happened during the first six years of the prison’s operation. Of those, 26 climbed over the prison’s 12-foot-high perimeter fence.
But in February 1996 the Corrections Department installed coils of razor wire atop the fence, and since then just three inmates have escaped from the prison grounds.
The prison houses about 316 inmates who are within five years of release. Powder River is a transition and re-entry facility that focuses on preparing inmates for release. The prison has a 128-bed drug and alcohol treatment program operated by New Directions Northwest. Inmates who complete the treatment program can have their sentence shortened.
