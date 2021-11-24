The annual Gun and Knife Show in Baker City, a Thanksgiving weekend staple for many years, has been canceled this year — and it wasn’t due to the pandemic.
Ray Illingsworth, who puts on the event, said the culprit this year is a liability insurance issue.
The 2020 show was canceled due to COVID-19.
“My insurance company that I’ve used in the past informed me Monday afternoon last week that they were going to require all vendors to have personal liability insurance,” Illingsworth said.
He said there are no gun shows that require that, and he doesn’t know of anybody in the industry that does.
“We scrambled trying to find somebody else to issue insurance and just could not get it done in the time that we needed to have it done by,” Illingsworth said.
After searching for two days for other insurance, he said he had to pull the plug for this year’s show, with sadness.
“The community was looking forward to it. Not just the local Baker City, but I’ve been getting calls out of the Pendleton, Wallowa, John Day, all of those areas,” he said. “It was going to be basically well supported by Northeast Oregon because they haven’t had that opportunity here in two years. It’s a sad day for our area.”
Illingsworth said he plans to look into the insurance issue.
“We’re going to fight back and see if we can’t get back next year,” he said.
