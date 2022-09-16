A longtime Baker City Fire Department employee will serve as interim fire chief starting Oct. 1.

City Manager Jonathan Cannon announced on Thursday, Sept. 15 that David Blair, who joined the department in 1991 as a volunteer and is the division chief of operations, will be interim chief.

