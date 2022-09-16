A longtime Baker City Fire Department employee will serve as interim fire chief starting Oct. 1.
City Manager Jonathan Cannon announced on Thursday, Sept. 15 that David Blair, who joined the department in 1991 as a volunteer and is the division chief of operations, will be interim chief.
He replaces Sean Lee, who announced Sept. 1 that he would resign as chief on Sept. 30.
“Chief David Blair will be a valuable leader in the Baker City Fire Department,” Cannon wrote in a press release.
Blair will serve as interim chief while Cannon and the city’s human resources department continues the search for a new chief.
After serving as a volunteer firefighter, Blair was hired as a professional firefighter in 2004. He served as president of the firefighters’ union for three years and has held every position within the department, including senior firefighter, lieutentant, battalion chief and his current position as division chief of operations.
Blair has several certifications including fire instructor III and EMT intermediate, and he is working on a degree in Fire Administration through Columbia Southern University.
