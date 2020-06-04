University of Oregon junior Sam Anthony started his first real job at the Baker City Herald on Monday.
Anthony, 21, arrived just in time to report on the Monday evening vigil for George Floyd, the man who died May 25 in the custody of Minneapolis police. Anthony’s story about the Baker City event starts on Page 1A of today’s issue of the Herald.
Anthony said he turned down invitations to join friends for similar events last week in the Salem area, some of which turned violent, to spend time at his Aumsville home with his parents, his 10-year-old sister and his grandmother before heading to his summer job.
Anthony is a 2017 graduate of Cascade High School, a 4A school like Baker High, which serves the towns of Aumsville and Turner and the rural communities in between.
He will be spending the next 10 weeks in Northeastern Oregon as an intern at the Herald through the University of Oregon’s Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. Anthony is one of 17 students chosen for the prestigious internship, which is a partnership with newspapers and radio stations throughout the state.
As this year’s Baker City Herald Snowden intern — the 17th to spend a summer working in the community — Anthony no doubt will find the experience different than that of the other aspiring journalists who’ve traveled across the state for the job.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Baker County summer events, many of which are typically assigned to interns, either already have been canceled or will be substantially altered from the usual extravagant productions geared to bringing visitors to the region.
Anthony said his grandpa was hoping to ride through on his motorcycle for a visit during the annual Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally in July. Although his grandpa might still drive through, it won’t be to ride in this year’s rally, because it was canceled in early May.
There will be no Baker City Cycling Classic later this month, and the East-West Shrine Football Game and the hoopla that goes with it each August have been canceled.
All hope is not lost for Anthony to get a taste of two of Baker County’s headliner summertime attractions, however. Plans are still in the works for scaled-back versions of the Miners Jubilee and the Bronc and Bull Riding competitions. And there will be some semblance of the Haines Fourth of July fireworks and rodeo and the Baker County Fair.
As Anthony approaches his senior year of college, he says he is leaving his options open as to his future career. At this point, as a student in the Journalism School’s Honors program, he is pursuing journalism and media studies degrees, and might add advertising to his credentials.
He says he was eager to apply for the Snowden Internship to help him get a better understanding of what the work entails.
“I wanted to check it out and see if it is something I want to do for the rest of my life,” he said.
And if not, he hasn’t ruled out continuing his education in law school or through pursuit of a Master of Business Administration degree.
Anthony says he sees himself as a kind of jack-of- all-trades and he’s been told you can do just about anything with either a law degree or an MBA.
“I want to keep my options open,” he said.
Looking ahead, he thinks a law degree with an undergraduate degree in journalism could be the perfect blend.
Anthony says he was particularly drawn to journalism because of his interest in a wide range of other occupations.
“I’d like to know how it feels to be a plumber or an electrician, or a judge or the president,” he said. “Journalism lets you see what it’s like to do all of those things.”
As he began his summer internship this week, for example, he learned about what it takes to sell goods from a roadside stand. That story also is included in today’s issue, on Page 3A.
Anthony is not sure how his final year of undergraduate study will start in the fall.
His junior year ended, as it did for most students, with an extended spring break that turned into online classes. At first he remained at his home in Aumsville and later returned to Eugene to finish out the year.
While the online classes seemed easier, it was harder to stay motivated to do what Anthony said seemed to be “busy work” for most classes.
He also is on the staff of the Daily Emerald, the University of Oregon’s student newspaper.
He has worked as an associate editor on the opinion desk and has been a writer for the newspaper’s Arts & Culture section. Anthony also has participated in the University of Oregon’s Catalyst Journalism Project, which combines investigative reporting and a search for solutions to important issues throughout the state. The stories produced through the project are then pitched to the Eugene Weekly for possible publication, Anthony said.
After completing his internship with the Herald, he will return home to spend time with his family and friends. He hopes to be returning to Eugene for in-person classes in the fall. If the university campus remains closed, he will stay at home and attend classes online.
Anthony said that while he was hoping to spend the summer closer to his family, he is happy to be working for the Herald in Baker City.
“I’m excited for the opportunity and the chance to check out a new place,” he said. “It feels like a chance to grow up a little bit.”
