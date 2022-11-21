The Oregon International School’s board of directors heard an update on the program from Erin Lair, superintendent of the Baker School District, on Nov. 15.
The Oregon International School (OIS) is operated through the Baker School District. This year about 28 students from several countries, including Ukraine, Cambodia, Italy and Spain, are attending Baker High School.
Some of those students had birthday celebrations during the Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration earlier this month at the high school.
Lair said it was a moment that showed the “robust and authentic blending of cultures in celebration around those things,” that is a goal of the OIS.
“It was also interesting to realize that, I’m pretty sure there are some countries that have never seen a piñata before,” Lair said.
Claire Hobson is chair of the OIS board of directors. Other board members are Andrew Bryan and Jessica Dougherty, both Baker 5J School District board members, and Katie Lamb, a former 5J board member.
Mark Witty, who preceded Lair as Baker superintendent, had worked as OIS executive director, but he resigned from that position this summer.
Lair told the OIS board during its Oct. 18 meeting that the district won’t hire an new executive director. Tom Joseph, OIS principal, and Greg Mitchell, the district’s director of federal programs, curriculum and transportation would take over that role.
Isle of Jersey exchange
Jaime Barton, OIS assistant principal, discussed the student exchange earlier this year when 10 students from the Isle of Jersey spent a month in Baker City, while 10 BHS students attended the Hautlieu School on the island in the English Channel between England and France.
“I think the biggest highlight was the personal growth that we kind of saw in each student,” said Barton, who accompanied the Baker students. “We had small victories like the girls conquering their fear of the ocean. We had bigger victories like the senior who arrived at the airport so shy he was unable to talk to the other chaperone or students but by the end of the trip he was out of his shell, beloved by everyone.”
Barton said the Baker students were invited to do an international radio broadcast once a week during their visit.
She said by the end, the students wanted to do a radio show at Baker High School and others talked about broadcast journalism as a career choice.
“I would say maybe recommendations for our future looking at how it might go more smoothly, maybe time of year with the Jersey kids, they were just starting their school year,” Barton said. “So they were busy focusing on new classes and new friend groups and stuff and our kids didn’t have a chance to meet their Baker teachers or get their textbooks.”
Barton said the Baker contingent was able to spend four nights in France during the trip, and BHS is working on a sister school relationship with a school in Rouen, France.
“Our kids did have an incredible time at this school,” Barton said. “They were asked to go to English classes and talk about Baker, converse with the French kids. It was really beloved on both sides.”
Barton said she also traveled to Germany to visit a potential sister school in Hamburg. She said there is an American teacher working at the school who is bilingual and runs the school’s English and German classes for nonnative speakers.
“Their classes are taught 50% in German and English,” Barton said.
She said the Germany students were interested in visiting Oregon and in hosting Baker students for a semester or even an entire school year.
“I see Germany as a high value for us because of all it offers our students and its incredible placement in Central Europe,” Barton said. “Their willingness to be super flexible with us makes them really user friendly.”
OIS history
Although the Baker School District started the OIS more than four years ago, the pandemic stalled progress on the program until earlier in 2022.
The district has spent around $900,000 to buy and renovate two historic homes in Baker City to house visiting students, a decision that some residents criticized.
District officials say projections show that the OIS will be a net financial gain for the district.
