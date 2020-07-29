Jeff Colton wants people who have been relishing the Powder River's cool water during this, the hottest week of 2020, to know that the river will look quite different starting Thursday.
More to the point, the river will be more dangerous for people who plan to float through Baker City on an innertube, a popular summer pastime.
Colton, who manages the Baker Valley Irrigation District, said the river's volume will rise substantially early Thursday as he releases water from Mason Dam, about 15 miles upriver, to meet irrigation demand in the Baker Valley.
The Powder's flow in Baker City today is about 189 cubic feet per second (cfs).
Colton said that will rise to 270 cfs or higher early Thursday.
Colton said he's especially worried not so much because of the higher flow, but because of the abundance of tree limbs overhanging the river. Those limbs can snag people on innertubes and potentially yank them off, he said.
The river will be flowing high enough and fast enough starting Thursday that it can be difficult for floaters to maneuver fast enough to avoid limbs, Colton said.
He urges people to scout their route before jumping in, as some sections are brushier than others.
And Colton recommends everyone don a life jacket before floating the river.
