An Island City man died when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding while exiting Interstate 84 in Baker City on Tuesday afternoon, May 17.

John Dale Atwood, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 4:24 p.m., according an Oregon State Police report.

Atwood was riding westbound on the freeway when he took the offramp at Exit 304, the Campbell Street interchange.

“For unknown reasons,” Atwood lost control of the 2011 Harley-Davidson and crashed into a guardrail, according to the OSP report. He was thrown from the motorcycle, which continued down the offramp.

