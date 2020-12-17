The familiar notes of Christmas carols echoed at South Baker Intermediate School this week.
At least until the instrument froze in the December chill.
The potential for a weather delay wasn’t the only unconventional thing about the concerts at the school that teaches fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders.
South Baker students were treated to classic carols not in the normal venue of the gymnasium/cafeteria, space where it’s more likely to be stifling than frigid.
Instead they listened to the tunes outside as they filed into the school each morning this week.
The performer was their music teacher, Duncan Titus.
But Titus, in his first year of teaching, wasn’t strumming a guitar or drawing a bow across a violin or playing any other instrument commonly associated with these seasonal songs.
He performed the beloved melodies with the distinctive deep rumble of the tuba, which usually adds a bit of background to an orchestra but is not often employed as a solo instrument.
But even something as formidable as the tuba can be silenced by a Baker City winter.
“I’ll play until the instrument freezes up,” Titus said Wednesday morning as he lubricated the tuba’s valves, gathered his book of Christmas carols arranged for solo tuba, and prepared to leave the warmth of the school for a seat outside the front door.
He acknowledged, though, that he might succumb to the weather before his tuba does.
Titus said he decided that despite the difficulties of performing outside when temperatures are below freezing, these brief concerts would brighten students’ days before they begin the holiday break in this most unusual year.
“I figured I might as well give the kids some extra holiday spirit,” said Titus, who also teaches music at Haines Elementary School.
Titus moved to a different spot each morning. South Baker students, in deference to social distancing, are divided into three groups, mainly by grade level, and each group uses a different entrance and exit.
On Wednesday morning Titus sat near the front entrance, chatting with students as they waited to go inside.
“Any requests?” Titus said.
Hearing none, he launched into a jaunty version of “Jingle Bells.”
(Well, as jaunty as a tuba can be.)
Titus thanked one student, who was wearing a colorful Christmas sweater festooned with bells, for “jingling along with me.”
Titus, who grew up in Dayton, Ohio, said students seemed to enjoy the music.
“Some wave, some say, ‘hi, Mr. Titus,’ ” he said.
Titus said several students also thanked him later during class.
He said kindergartners at Haines, where he performed on Tuesday, seemed especially excited about the concert. He attributes this to the imposing size of the tuba.
“It’s bigger than they are,” Titus said. “I think it’s a fun instrument.”
The pandemic, as with so many other things, has made it more difficult to teach music, Titus said.
He can’t use ukuleles, for instance, because it’s not possible to properly sanitize the instruments without potentially damaging them.
Titus noted, though, that as a first-year teacher he doesn’t have the perspective of his colleagues.
“I don’t have any normal year to compare it to,” he said. “You just have to be creative.”
Boomwhackers, for instance.
That’s the brand name for simple plastic tubes cut to lengths to create specific musical notes when they’re smacked against a leg, desk or other object.
The tubes come in multiple colors as well as lengths, so students can follow along and whack their “instrument” when the song calls for their particular note.
And perhaps as important as any other attribute, Titus said, the Boomwhackers are easy to sanitize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.