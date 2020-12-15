Jesse Brown’s first time competing on professional rodeo’s biggest stage didn’t end as well as it started, but the Baker City steer wrestler said the experience only whetted his appetite.
“It didn’t go as I had it planned but a cool experience,” Brown wrote in a text message to the Herald on Monday, Dec. 14. “Ready to make it back there next year.”
Brown, 28, qualified for the National Finals Rodeo by finishing 15th in the world rankings this season. The top 15 competitors in each event qualify for the National Finals, which usually take place in Las Vegas but were moved this year to Arlington, Texas, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown competed on 10 straight nights, Dec. 3-12.
In the first round Brown, the first bulldogger to compete, brought down his steer in 3.9 seconds and ended up the round tied for first, earning a $20,872 check.
After finishing out of the money in the second and third rounds, on Dec. 6 Brown posted another 3.9-second run, finishing tied for second and winning $18,192.
After six rounds Brown’s aggregate time was fifth, putting him in contention for the $70,000 prize for lowest overall time.
But Brown said he made a few mistakes in the subsequent rounds that cost him.
“Gotta get in the practice pen and gym and come back better,” he wrote in the text.
Brown, a 2011 Baker High School graduate, played football at Washington State University before transferring to Montana State University and taking up rodeo full time.
He ended up 2020 ranked 13th in the world in steer wrestling, with season earnings of $88,558.70.
