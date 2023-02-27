Jesse Brown.jpg

Jesse Brown of Baker City wrestles his steer on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Pendleton Round-Up.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

Jesse Brown, a professional steer wrestler from Baker City who had his best season in 2022, hasn’t lost any momentum in 2023.

Brown, 30, who finished last year ranked fifth in the world, was the champion steer wrestler at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo last week.

