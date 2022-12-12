Jesse Brown capped his best season as a professional steer wrestler with a clutch performance on the final night of rodeo’s biggest event.
Brown, 30, of Baker City, finished first in the 10th and final round of the National Final Rodeos on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.
He brought down his steer in 3.4 seconds to win $28,914. That tied for the fastest time by any steer wrestler during the 10-day event.
The night before, Brown placed second, with a time of 3.7 seconds, to win $22,851.
Propelled by his performance in Las Vegas, Brown finished the year ranked fifth in the world, with earnings of $241,152. He was ranked 11th entering the National Finals.
The earnings of $241,152 doesn’t include the $100,000 he won for winning the steer wrestling event at The American in Arlington, Texas, on March 6, 2022.
“It was a great season,” Brown said in a phone interview on Monday, Dec. 12, from Arizona, where he was practicing for future rodeos. “I put a lot of work into it every day.”
Brown’s stellar bulldogging on the last two nights on rodeo’s biggest stage, before almost 18,000 spectators in the Thomas & Mack Center, vaulted him into second-place in the overall time for the 10 rounds.
That earned Brown an additional $60,159.
His total time for 10 steers was 46.1 seconds, just 2 seconds behind Kyle Irwin.
Brown finished second in the first go-round on Dec. 1, and was sixth in round five on Dec. 5.
Brown said it was gratifying to turn in two of his best runs when the stakes were so high.
“I knew it was a big opportunity,” he said.
He was also happy to perform with family and friends in the stands, including his parents, Jim and Vicki Brown, who traveled from Baker City to attend all 10 nights.
“I had a great support section,” Jesse Brown said.
The National Finals Rodeo attracted 173,350 spectators this year, up from 169,539 in 2021.
The crowd Saturday was 17,788, the most in a single day since 2014, when the Thomas & Mack Center was renovated, reducing its capacity, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Brown, who was competing in his third straight National Finals Rodeo, said he has improved his position in the world standings each year.
He finished sixth last year.
He’ll return to Baker City for Christmas and then start training for the 2023 season, which begins in mid January in Denver.
Next year he’ll be aiming to earn the gold buckle as the world’s top-ranked steer wrestler.
There isn’t much of an offseason in professional rodeo, Brown said.
“When you get a taste of Vegas for three straight years, there’s no way you want to be sitting on the couch watching it,” he said.
