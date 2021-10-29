LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon is back on track to recovering jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state economists.
According to reports by regional economists Christopher Rich and Dallas Fridley at the Oregon Employment Department, unemployment rates have dipped to the lowest level since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020.
Union and Wallowa counties saw a 1.5% and 1.6% decrease in unemployment from September 2020 to September 2021, respectively, closing out with 5.3% and 5.4% total unemployment rates. Baker County saw a 2.2% drop during the same period, from 7.1% to 4.9%, the largest drop of the Northeastern Oregon counties. Grant County saw a 1.5% decrease, down to 6.6%, and Morrow County recorded one of the lowest year-end decreases with just 0.9%, down to a 4.4% unemployment rate.
Union County is largely back on track, according to economists, but not fully recovered from the 1,400 jobs lost at the start of the pandemic. Leisure and hospitality regained 87% of jobs lost, but remained roughly 60 shy of full recovery.
Evidence of those statistics can be found in persistent help wanted signs at fast food chains such as McDonald’s and Dairy Queen, while job advertisements have largely disappeared from the windows of local restaurants downtown. Restaurants such as Mamacita’s International Grill have had to close down temporarily due to staffing shortages, while others such as local bistro and eatery Wine Down have closed permanently.
Ranked among Oregon’s 36 counties, Umatilla County placed 14th in September, tied with Jackson, with an unemployment rate of 5%. Umatilla County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has fallen by 1.2 percentage points since September 2020 with job growth primarily through the public sector, including 470 government jobs.
Morrow County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by 0.9 percentage points, down to 4.4% since September 2021 — ranking Morrow sixth out of 36 Oregon counties, tied with Clackamas and Yamhill. The total increase across Northeastern Oregon counties was approximately 1,450 jobs over the year ending in September. Of those jobs added, 700 were in the private sector.
Across the state, unemployment rates fell to 4.7%, down from its high of 13.2% in April 2020 when government-mandated shutdowns halted economies across the United States. The unemployment rate sits slightly higher than its pre-pandemic level of 3.5%, flirting with the idea of a full recovery as COVID-19 infections fall across the state, and vaccination rates rise to 80%, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Unemployment claims fell dramatically over the year, tumbling from 1,918 unemployment claims in September 2020, to just 794 in September 2021, a nearly 60% drop in claims numbers. Those claims numbers had been continually dropping since January 2021, and the last three months, starting in July, have had marginal decreases as federal unemployment benefits dry up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.