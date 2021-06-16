Sandi Fuller has worked at the Marvin Wood Products plant in Baker City for almost three decades and she never found it especially difficult to hire employees.
Until the pandemic.
COVID-19 has caused multiple economic upheavals, and the most pressing current problem is filling vacancies and expanding the workforce, said Fuller, who is the plant’s manager and previously worked as its human resources director.
“This is the most challenging hiring environment we’ve had in my experience,” Fuller said.
She’ll mark 29 years with Marvin Wood Products in September.
Fuller said the Baker City plant employs about 170 workers, and she’d like to hire about 30 new production employees.
Prior to the pandemic, that task would have been relatively simple, Fuller said.
But attracting employees this year has been difficult, she said, despite the company boosting its entry level wage to $17.73, plus a 50-cent bonus for people who accept rotating shifts, and other incentives including signing bonuses of $500 and up to $1,500 to help people move to Baker City.
“These (incentives) are helping with our recruitment, but we aren’t where we want to be yet,” Fuller wrote in an email to the Baker City Herald on June 10.
Fuller said that when the pandemic started more than a year ago, the initial concern was that Marvin Wood Products would need fewer workers, not more, as the economy was constricted by COVID-19 restrictions.
But demand for the company’s products rebounded much more quickly than it did after the 2008-09 recession, Fuller said.
By late summer 2020 the market had returned to pre-pandemic levels, and the Baker City plant needed to bolster its workforce, she said.
Thus started the struggles.
Fuller said multiple factors have contributed to the company’s challenges at finding workers, and she acknowledges that it’s not always possible to know why more people aren’t applying for jobs since she never actually talks to those people.
Some candidates were leery of returning to work due to concerns about the virus, she said.
Marvin Wood Products’ Baker City plant hasn’t had any COVID-19 outbreaks, which the Oregon Health Authority defines as five or more cases.
Fuller said a few employees have been infected, or been close contacts with someone who was infected, but there was no spread within the plant.
“We’ve been really careful, and it’s paid off,” she said.
Fuller said another factor is one that many frustrated employers have cited as their jobs go unfilled — unemployment benefits that are more generous than in the past due to federal subsidies, both in dollar amounts and in the length that people are eligible.
“The whole dynamic has changed,” Fuller said.
In March 2020, the Oregon Employment Department suspended the requirement that people receiving unemployment benefits actively seek work.
That waiver is set to end July 31.
The current $300-per-month boost in jobless benefits — half the amount included in the federal CARES Act passed in late March 2020 — is set to expire Sept. 4, 2021.
Fuller thinks those are positive steps in helping struggling businesses.
“I believe that will help people who are hesitant to get back in the workforce to start job hunting,” she wrote in her email to the Herald.
Businesses reduce operations
In the meantime, though, some Baker City businesses have had to cut days, or hours, due to a lack of employees.
Kari Raffety, who with her dad, Jay Raffety, owns The Main Event Sports Bar and Eatery in Baker City, and the Main Frontier in Haines, said she has had trouble even getting people to apply for openings for cooks and bartenders.
Kari said she’s been working every day — both restaurants are open seven days a week — and other employees have had to work extra hours.
“They’re all burned out,” she said.
The staff shortage has persisted, and recently Kari decided to close The Main Event during the day on Tuesdays and be open only for dinner from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. that day.
She said this is the first time she’s had to reduce hours due to a lack of employees.
Tyler Brown, who owns Barley Brown’s Brew Pub and Tap House, separate establishments in Baker City, said he struggled last summer to entice employees who had been laid off, due to restaurant closures during the spring of 2020, to return to work.
Some had moved away from Baker City, Brown said.
Brown said he understands why workers might choose to receive unemployment rather than come back to work — especially in the restaurant industry, which has endured a series of changing limits on indoor dining and other restrictions.
“There’s that yo-yo effect,” Brown said. “There’s still that distrust. I couldn’t really blame the employees.”
Brown said he retained a core group of his longest-tenured employees, even though he had to cut their hours in some cases and have them do deferred maintenance because business was slow.
In the past, Brown said he could usually rely on current employees to spread the word when he had a vacancy, and he usually had little trouble hiring new workers.
But this spring he has had openings, for a dishwasher in one case, for which he didn’t even receive an application.
“I think unemployment is working well enough that people don’t need to work,” Brown said.
He said his family, which also owns the Sumpter Junction restaurant near Interstate 84, would like to eventually reopen the business, which has been closed since March 2020. The family company’s business, which prior to the pandemic employed about 50 people, now has approximately 20 workers.
Because he’s struggling even to staff the pub, Brown said operating the Sumpter Junction isn’t feasible now.
“We would need to double our current crew just to start thinking about opening the Junction,” Brown said. “So we’re just in a holding pattern.”
That’s disappointing, he said, because with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown poised to cancel COVID-19-related restrictions, including limits on restaurant capacity, within the next two weeks, he’d like to be able to take advantage of the additional seating capacity.
Baker County restaurants have been limited to 50% of capacity for indoor dining — and at times less than that — since last fall.
Brown said the challenges will continue even when more people start applying for jobs. He worries about replacing experienced workers with ones who need to be trained.
“All that continuity is gone,” he said.
Hiring challenges widespread
Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, said the issues that Raffety, Brown and Fuller cited are common across Oregon and, indeed, the nation.
Cutler said she works with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and “they’re seeing it all over the U.S.”
Cutler said she has heard that employers are having more success at filling vacancies in states that, unlike Oregon, are no longer accepting federal subsidies that boost unemployment benefits.
She believes the unemployment quandary is actually more harmful now than the pandemic itself.
“It is killing our small business owners,” Cutler said.
She has personally experienced the difficulties that local business owners have reported.
Cutler said that while trying to hire an employee at the Chamber of Commerce, for $15 per hour — the minimum wage is $11.50 in Baker County and much of rural Oregon — she spoke with several people who, after learning the wage, declined to apply.
“They flat out told me they’re making more on unemployment than they would working for me,” Cutler said.
She said that based on her conversations with local business owners and managers, the hiring dilemma has worsened since about spring break.
That includes restaurants and motels, some of which have had trouble hiring enough housekeepers.
“That’s very concerning to me,” Cutler said.
Rajinder Chahal, who bought the Eldorado Inn motel in Baker City in October 2017, said the past 15 months have been challenging in multiple ways.
Business travel hasn’t rebounded since it plummeted early in the pandemic, and although people are beginning to travel on vacations again, he has struggled to hire employees.
“People are not applying for jobs,” Chahal said. “The struggle is on for all small business. There is nothing small in small business — it takes a lot of effort to keep the doors open.”
Chahal, who also owns motels in Idaho, Montana and Nevada, said jobs in Baker City should be attractive since Oregon has a higher minimum wage than each of those states — Idaho, $7.25; Montana, $8.75; and Nevada, $9.
But with unemployment benefits boosted by the $300 monthly federal aid, Chahal said there seems to be little motivation for people to take jobs.
Chahal, who is replacing the indoor swimming pool and making other upgrades at the Eldorado Inn, said he’d like to have long-term employees because he can pay them more than new workers who have to be trained.
Housing challenge
Unemployment payments and concerns about returning to work during the pandemic aren’t the only potential obstacles to filling job vacancies.
Cutler said she’s heard from some larger employers that prospective workers had to turn down job offers because they couldn’t find, or afford, housing.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said the county had the same problem when trying to hire a planner for the Baker City-County Planning Department.
Two candidates interested in the job had to withdraw, citing problems finding housing, Bennett said.
