Janice Haskell dabs a bit of paint here, then adds some short brushstrokes in black as trees take shape on her canvas.
As she paints, a low murmur fills this room at Settlers Park as those gathered focus on their own canvases — with the occasional glance at the television to catch a direction from Bob Ross.
“I used to paint all the time,” Haskell said, dipping her brush in more paint.
This month she saw a flyer for a community painting class at Settler’s Park in Baker City.
It specified that the group would learn along with Bob Ross,
who hosted “The Joy of
Painting” on PBS from 1983 to 1994.
He was famous for saying “There are no mistakes — just happy accidents.”
“I’ve always wanted to try and do a Bob Ross,” Haskell said.
Then she smiled, and quoted one of Ross’ signature phrases:
“And paint happy little trees.”
Settler’s Park offers programs open to the community quite often, said Savannah Nichols, director of sales and marketing.
However, she said the last few — a Valentine’s Day themed activity, and a charcuterie lesson — weren’t well attended.
“The Joy of Painting” brought more than 20 visitors to the retirement home.
“This is the most people we’ve had come,” Nichols said. “It’s been really hard since COVID.”
The visitors were joined by several residents.
“It means a lot to the residents to have new faces,” Nichols said.
After the paint was poured onto palettes — and glasses filled with either wine or sparkling cider — Nichols introduced the evening’s activity.
Ross, she said, developed his painting style and subject matter while serving in the military in Alaska. He had only 30-minute breaks, so trained himself to paint quickly — and the mountains of Alaska often featured in his creations.
“He used big canvases — with our space, we couldn’t do that,” Nichols said with a smile.
Then she pushed play and conversation hushed as Ross’ quiet instructions filled the room.
For some in attendance, painting was a somewhat new endeavor. For others, like Peggy Payton, the canvas quickly filled with a wintery sunset scene.
“I used to paint all the time,” Payton said.
And when the Internet went out and the video stopped, everyone continued to paint and visit as the February night swirled with snow.
When it was apparent Bob Ross was not coming back on, rescue came from Samantha Blake, the program director at Settler’s Park.
“He was going to show you how to make happy little trees,” she said. “I’ll show you!”
And once the little trees were added, it was time to clean up and head home — but not before everyone surveyed the finished paintings.
“Every one is so different,” Haskell said.
Other events
Nichols said she posts events on the Settler’s Park Facebook page, and flyers are distributed around town as well as mailed to the community.
Nichols said their biggest event is coming up in June with a car show that benefits Alzheimer’s research.
Classic car owners are invited to showcase their vehicles for the day, and the public is welcome. Nichols said several baskets will be raffled during the event.
For more information, call Settler’s Park, 541-523-0200.
