Miners Jubilee will return next week after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but one of the event’s top draws, the downtown parade, might not.
With just a dozen entries signed up as of Thursday, July 8, the parade is in jeopardy, said Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, which puts on Miners Jubilee.
She needs at least 30 entries to have the parade, which traditionally happens Saturday morning of Jubilee.
“Nobody wants to go to a parade that only has 12 entries,” Cutler said.
In pre-COVID times, the Chamber usually had around 60 entries each year, Cutler said.
The reason for the lack of entries this year is a combination of things. Cutler said it’s tough to entice people to participate after nearly a year and a half of restrictions.
“We didn’t know for sure we would have Jubilee and a parade,” she said. “Even though we’ve been planning since January, we weren’t given the green light until the governor lifted those restrictions.”
That happened on June 30.
If anyone is interested in signing up for a spot in the parade, they need to let the Chamber know by the close of business Wednesday, July 14. There is no entry fee this year. To sign up, call the Chamber at 541-523-5855.
Aside from the parade, another mainstay of Miners Jubilee will happen as usual — food and craft vendors in Geiser-Pollman Park Friday through Sunday, July 16-18.
The Baker City Bronc and Bull Riding events will also return to the Baker County Fairgrounds, on Grove Street just north of Geiser-Pollman Park. The bronc riding competition will start Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m., with the bull riding Saturday at 6 p.m.
Both events will also be livestreamed at https://www.cctbullriding.com/tickets/cctlive.
