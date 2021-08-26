Judge Matt Shirtcliff of Baker County Circuit Court has declined to dismiss murder charges against Shawn Quentin Greenwood in the January 2020 shooting death of Angela Parrish.
Shirtcliff issued his written ruling Thursday, Aug. 26, two days after a three-hour hearing in Circuit Court.
Greenwood, 50, of Vale, is slated to go to trial starting Sept. 8.
Greenwood's attorney, Jim Schaeffer of La Grande, filed a motion on June 25, 2021, seeking dismissal of charges, or suppression of evidence against Greenwood.
Schaeffer contends that dismissal of charges is the appropriate remedy based on allegations, which Baker County DIstrict Attorney Greg Baxter has not contested, that Detective Shannon Regan of the Baker City Police Department listened to five phone calls between Greenwood and Schaeffer on Sept. 14, 2020.
Regan is on paid administrative leave during a criminal investigation into the matter.
Baxter said he will not call Regan, the lead investigator in Parrish's murder, as a witness during trial.
In his five-page written ruling, Shirtcliff ruled that Regan would not be allowed to testify regardless.
Shirtcliff ruled that any evidence that Regan obtained after Sept. 14, 2020, as well as any phone calls Greenwood made after that date, will not be allowed during trial.
The judge ruled that he would decide the admissability of evidence that Regan obtained prior to Sept. 14, 2020, on a case-by-case basis during trial.
See more in the Saturday, Aug. 28 issue of the Baker City Herald.
