A judge has partially dismissed a civil lawsuit filed in October 2022 by three Baker City Council members who claim two proponents of a campaign to recall them from office had made false statements.
Judge Lung S. Hung on Feb. 2 granted a motion to dismiss the complaint against one of the two defendants, Debbie Henshaw of Baker City.
The judge declined, however, to do the same for the other defendant, Casey Husk, a former Baker City Fire Department firefighter who was the chief petitioner in the recall campaign.
The plaintiffs’ attorneys could appeal the judge’s decision to dismiss the complaint against Henshaw.
“I am pleased with the ruling the judge gave on my behalf, and disappointed in the ruling for Casey,” Henshaw said on Monday, Feb. 6. “I do believe Casey will win in the end, and I will be there to support him. All in all, this has been a monumental waste of time, money and energy.”
The recall effort was prompted by the City Council’s decision to have the fire department cease ambulance service on Sept. 30, 2022. That resulted in the city reducing the fire department staffing from 16.25 full time equivalents to 10.5.
Baker County, which by Oregon law is responsible for choosing an ambulance provider, hired a private firm, Metro West, to replace the city fire department.
Husk resigned from the Baker City Fire Department due to the council’s decision. He now works as a firefighter/paramedic in Umatilla County.
There was no recall election, as Husk did not gather sufficient signatures before the deadline in late 2022.
Kerry McQuisten, then the city’s mayor, and councilors Joanna Dixon and Johnny Waggoner Sr. filed the lawsuit against Husk and Henshaw on Oct. 7.
McQuisten and Dixon are no longer councilors. McQuisten resigned in late November because she moved outside the city limits and was no longer eligible to serve on the council. Dixon’s term ended Dec. 31, 2022.
Waggoner was reelected in November 2022 to a four-year term.
The plaintiffs contend that the recall petitions Husk filed for six councilors, including McQuisten, Dixon and Waggoner, contained a “false statement of material fact,” and thus violated Oregon election laws.
The plaintiffs also claimed that a comment Henshaw posted on Facebook, in response to a question about the recall effort, contained a false statement.
Each of the three plaintiffs is asking for $5,000 in damages — $2,500 each from Husk and Henshaw.
Husk and Henshaw’s attorneys, Chad A. Naso and Laura Salerno Owens of Portland, filed a motion Nov. 15 asking a judge to dismiss the suit and award their clients reasonable attorney fees.
The comment from Henshaw that the plaintiffs cited in the lawsuit reads, in part: “In a tiny nutshell, our city council and mayor allowed our city manager to dissolve our city ran gold-standard fire department and ambulance service. We no longer have enough firefighters on shift to enter a burning building, and instead of the excellently dually trained EMT/Firefighters, we now have an ambulance service who’s (sic) staff rotates out. ...”
In his ruling, Hung wrote that “plaintiffs have not provided substantial evidence that defendant Henshaw made a false statement.”
In his analysis of the statement, the judge notes that although Henshaw’s use of the word “dissolve” could be construed as a claim that the city had closed the fire department altogether — which is not true — the statement, when read as a whole, can be interpreted as meaning “that the entities continue and are not terminated entirely.”
“Since the court found defendant Henshaw’s statements were not false, the court further finds she did not knowingly or with reckless disregard make a false statement,” the judge wrote.
Husk’s statements
The plaintiffs argue that the recall petitions Husk filed contained false statements. The petitions state (the following is the petition for Waggoner; those for the other councilors had the same language):
“• 1 — During the Spring of 2022, Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr. partook in the destruction of public safety in Baker City.
• 2 — He voted to send notice to Baker County that the city would no longer provide ambulance service.
• 3 — When Dean Guyer made a motion to disregard overwhelming public opposition several weeks later, Waggoner voted in support.
• 4 — Waggoner’s consistent disregard for public input and lack of leadership have shown that he is unfit for the office he holds.
• 5 — It is not our intent to denigrate Waggoner’s character, rather we are here to hold him accountable for his errant actions in governance.
• 6 — It is the responsibility of the politician to heed the desires and interests of this citizens: serving in American representative government dictates as much.
• 7 — Waggoner has not followed those guiding principles and shown time and again an unwillingness to heed public input.
• 8 — Furthermore, he has directly sanctioned the dissolution of the professional fire department in Baker City, destroying the network of public safety that has been in place of more than 100 years.
• 9 — The consequences of this action must be the termination of his public service as he put personal gain, fear, or incompetence above the safety and interest of the people.”
In his ruling, the judge writes that “plaintiff has provided substantial evidence that defendant Husk made a false statement.”
The plaintiffs challenged sentences 8 and 9.
Judge Hung wrote that “Sentence 9 is not a statement of fact, but an opinion. It can neither be proven true or false. The first half of sentence 8 is a statement and it is false. The second half of sentence 8 is an opinion that opines what the falsely alleged action in the first half of the sentence has caused.”
The judge continues his analysis: “Reading the statement, as a whole, does not save defendant’s false statement. Sentences 1, 4, 6 and 7 are opinions. Sentence 5 is a statement of defendant’s intent. Sentence 3, at least the portion discussing plaintiff, is a true statement. Sentence 2 is a true statement and the sentence the defendant argues makes sentence 8 not a false statement. Defendant argues that sentence 2 read in conjunction with sentence 8 demonstrates dissolution could be read as a “reduction in firefighter staffing.” Such strained reading is problematic for three reasons: (1) sentence 2 discusses ambulance services, there is no mention of a fire department; (2) even if ambulance could be read to include the fire department, sentence 2 merely states Baker City is no longer serving Baker County, not serving Baker County could be done by either reducing the fire department or eliminating the fire department; and (3) it is difficult, without more, to read dissolution as merely a reduction.”
Ultimately, the judge concluded that “although the court is not willing to find that plaintiff has presented enough evidence to prove defendant Husk knowingly made a false statement, there is certainly a genuine issue of material fact whether he did.”
That’s the legal standard of whether plaintiff’s complaint should continue, potentially going to trial.
Husk and Henshaw’s attorneys argued, in their motion to dismiss the lawsuit, that even if Husk and Henshaw’s statements were both false and material, the plaintiffs “cannot present substantial evidence to show it was probable that Mr. Husk and Ms. Henshaw knew or recklessly disregarded the truth when causing the statement to be published.”
