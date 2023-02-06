A judge has partially dismissed a civil lawsuit filed in October 2022 by three Baker City Council members who claim two proponents of a campaign to recall them from office had made false statements.

Judge Lung S. Hung on Feb. 2 granted a motion to dismiss the complaint against one of the two defendants, Debbie Henshaw of Baker City.

