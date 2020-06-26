Just as it did this spring, the Baker School District will continue to provide drive-thru service for free lunches and a free breakfast for the next morning for those 18 and younger throughout the summer. The meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at two locations: Brooklyn Primary School, 1350 Washington Ave.; and Baker High School, 2500 E St. Participants in the summer meal programs are asked to use the bus lanes at both locations to pick up meals. The program, which began June 11, will continue through Aug. 20. No application is needed to take part in the meal program. Participants need just show up, including out-of-town visitors, a flier announcing the program states. Parents may join their children for $3.50 per meal. Adult meal tickets must be purchased in advance from the District Office, 2090 Fourth St. More information is available by calling Jessica Dalton, the district’s Food Services director, at 541-524-2260.