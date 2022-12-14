Blaine Myers, Gage Clark and P.J. Churchfield practice their lines for “Reindeer Games,” one of three plays the Keating School students will perform at the play and dessert auction fundraiser on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Keating School students will once again invite the community for the annual play and dessert auction fundraiser on Monday, Dec. 19.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Baylee Myers, Gage Clark and Blaine Myers rehearse the skit “Santa’s Cookie Problem” in preparation for Keating School’s play and dessert auction that is happening Monday, Dec. 19.
KEATING — Christmas songs will again fill Keating School as the students and staff present the annual play and dessert auction.
It’s the first one since December 2019.
“It’s so exciting to open the building to people again,” said Toni Myers, who teaches grades 3-6 in this school of 20 total students.
Darcy Wood teaches preschool through grade 2.The event is planned for Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. The school is about 17 miles from Baker City. Head east on Highway 86 past the turnoff to the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, and turn left onto Keating Road.
After about 4 miles, stay to the right (Keating Cutoff Road) and continue about 2 miles. The school address is 41964 Miles Bridge Road.
Usually a yearly tradition, only the older students have presented a play to an audience.
“Second grade and younger haven’t done a play with us before — and that’s 12 kids,” Myers said.
To ease their memorization skills back into practice, Myers and Wood decided to choose three shorter plays.
“They spent a few days reading them, then picked the final three,” Wood said.
The students will present “Elves on Strike,” “Santa’s Cookie Problem” and “Reindeer Games.”
The students are getting right into their roles. In “Santa’s Cookie Problem,” Blaine Myers plays the jolly elf who can’t fit into his suit due to indulging just a bit too much.
So Mrs. Claus, played by Baylee Myers, puts him on a low-carb diet.
“No cake, no cookies, no candy!” she says.
Between skits, the students will sing a variety of Christmas songs.
The evening also includes a dessert auction, led by auctioneer Mib Dailey.
Families donate the desserts.
“It’s truly a community event,” Myers said.
Money raised by the auction goes to the Keating PTO to fund school supplies, field trips and the breakfast program.
Myers said alumni of Keating School will come back to help with the event.
“We have a couple coming back from college,” Myers said. “They’re super excited to be part of it all.”
Anyone who is unable to attend the event, but would still like to support the school with a donation, can call the school at 541-523-2377.
