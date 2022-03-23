The Baker City Council’s latest vacancy didn’t remain vacant nearly as long as the previous one.
Councilors appointed Kenyon Damschen on Tuesday evening, March 22, during their regular meeting at City Hall.
Damschen replaces Heather Sells, who resigned March 1 because she is moving out of the city and is no longer eligible to serve as a councilor.
Damschen will be sworn in at the next council meeting, set for April 12.
The City Council was missing its seventh member for about four months last year after Lynette Perry resigned in August 2021 due to health issues. After several 3-3 votes on motions to appoint a replacement, councilors picked Dean Guyer on Dec. 14.
Replacing Sells took less time, but it did require more than one round of voting before one candidate received at least the four votes needed to be appointed.
Councilors had five candidates to consider Tuesday — Damschen, who applied earlier in the week, along with Matthew Diaz and Danika Sinram, both of whom applied March 7, and Ray Duman and Marvin Sundean, who applied in December.
On the first vote, Councilors Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Shane Alderson voted for Damschen.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten voted Diaz.
Councilors Guyer and Jason Spriet voted for Duman.
After those results were tallied, both McQuisten and Spriet decided to change their votes, to Damschen, giving him five votes.
“I’ve been here most of my whole life, well pretty much all of it,” Damschen said. “I’ve operated several businesses here, they’re still running. I own property in Baker. I haven’t sat on any boards or anything like this previously but I do have a lot of business experience and financial experience.”
Damschen will serve the remainder of Sells’ term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022. He would be eligible to run for a two- or four-year term in the November 2022 election.
Damschen said he decided to apply for the vacancy after talking with friends about how to give back to the community.
“I think one of the things I’m most interested in is the growth that’s happening here and how it’s going to be dealt with over the next couple of years,” Damschen said.
Prior to the voting, Guyer asked Damschen, were he to be appointed, how he would address growth issues.
Damschen said he knows the city has a housing supply problem.
“I think housing is probably the biggest one. I’m concerned,” Damschen said.
Guyer encouraged the four other applicants to consider volunteering to serve on one of the city’s multiple boards and committees.
