Baker City Events is bringing back a July tradition with the 2021 Kids Sidewalk Tribute parade on Thursday, July 1. This year’s theme is “Salute to Super Heroes.”
This is open to kids of all ages and family chaperones.
Categories are: groups and clubs; floats; individuals; wheels (bikes, wagons, strollers); and pets. Line up for the walk starts at 5 p.m. at Main and Court streets. Judging of entries begins at 5:30 p.m. Cash prizes — provided by local sponsors — will be awarded to first, second and third place. All children will receive a participation ribbon.
The walk starts at 6 p.m. and follows the sidewalk on the east side of Main Street to Church Street, then east to Resort Street and to Geiser-Pollman Park.
At the park, participants will have a chance to win prizes from the Baker Elks, who will organize games. Free treats will be provided by Gregg and Jo Hinrichsen from State Farm Insurance.
Anyone who would like to help sponsor this event can do so for $75. Donations can be mailed to Baker City Events/Tribute, 2545 College St., Baker City, OR 97814.
