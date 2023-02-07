Dodge the dog.jpg

Dodge, the Lay family's border collie, was killed by wolves on Feb. 2, 2023. Wolves attacked the dog just 40 yards or so from the family's house near Medical Springs.

 Coleman Lay/Contributed Photo

Coleman Lay has watched wolves, has tracked their prints in the snow, has heard them howling in the night from his family’s ranch.

But he’s never seen anything like what was left of his border collie, Dodge.

Bear1911
"175 Wolves in Oregon". This is disgusting what the state is allowing wolves to do here. Wolves are the one predator we cannot afford to deal with. They are killers. I am willing to bet there are more than 175 wolves in Medical Springs and Keating. ODFW have no clue how many wolves there are, but they know there is way more than they are telling us. And I cannot cut the local ODFW personnel any slack...they have shown their true colors. They are on the side of the wolves, and their check comes from Salem.

