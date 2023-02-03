Kiwanis Students February 2023 half size.jpg

Baker High School students, from left, Axel Marvin, Anna Belding and Sam Nelson, were honored for the Kiwanis Student Recognition program on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

 David Cowan/Contributed Photo

The Baker City Kiwanis Club honored three Baker High School students during an assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The three were nominated by the staff for the Kiwanis Student Recognition program.

The honorees were Axel Marvin, Anna Belding and Sam Nelson. They each received a certificate and $50, and their photograph will be in the Kiwanis Student Recognition display at BHS.

