The Baker City Kiwanis Club honored three Baker High School students during an assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The three were nominated by the staff for the Kiwanis Student Recognition program.
The honorees were Axel Marvin, Anna Belding and Sam Nelson. They each received a certificate and $50, and their photograph will be in the Kiwanis Student Recognition display at BHS.
Marvin, a junior, is the son of Emoke and Ryan Marvin. He was nominated for volunteering his time as a math tutor and being "a caring peer to all peers in the school." He also wrestles, is a musician, and maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking advanced classes.
Belding, a senior, is the daughter of Sean and Andrea Belding. Her nomination letter reads: "Anna Belding has an incredible work ethic and her positive attitude makes those around her feel better. Anna juggles academics, work and athletics, and she is successful at all of them."
Nelson, a sophomore, is the son of Rachel Chesterman and Garrett Nelson. His nomination reads: "I'm nominating Sam for this award because I see his commitment to always giving 100% and doing the best he can in and out of school. He is learning life-long skills and doing it with a smile that brightens the day of those around him."
