The Baker City Kiwanis Club honored three Baker High School students during an assembly on Wednesday, April 12. The three were nominated by the staff for the Kiwanis Student Recognition program.
The honorees are Paige Anderson, William Spriet and Emilee Hayre. They each received a certificate and $50.
Anderson, a freshman, was nominated for “exemplifying the true character of what it means to be a Bulldog.”
Her nomination letter explains: “Paige is a student who exemplifies kindness and academic excellence. Paige is a true leader by her strong character, positive attitude and her ability to be involved in school activities while maintaining a high GPA. Her smile will light up a room and she has a unique way of making those around her feel loved and appreciated.”
Spriet, a freshman, was recognized for his volunteer spirit:
“William Spriet is not only a great student, but also volunteered at summer school and was an excellent mentor to the grade school children. He also plays guitar in the modern band class, and is an excellent artist.”
Hayre, a senior, is described as a “soft-spoken student” whose “smile and kind attitude light up a room.”
Her nomination letter reads: “When she walks into a room and greets you (as she does every single day) her smile is like sunshine for the soul. Emilee makes you feel as if she really cares how your day is going and wants to be a part of it. She is a hard worker that strives to gain understanding, not just check work off a list. She has the characteristics of a life-long learner.”
