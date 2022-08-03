The Knights of Columbus donated $750 to the Rachel Center in Baker City on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2022. From left, Vera Grove, the center's director, Patsy Hoelscher, chair of the center's board of directors, Matt Reidy, financial secretary for the Knights of Columbus Baker City Council, and Tim Delsman, grand knight for the local council.
The Rachel Pregnancy Center, which provides free services to those in unplanned pregnancies, received a $750 donation from the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization, on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Matt Reidy, financial secretary for the Knights of Columbus Baker City Council, said the donation came from the Oregon State Knights of Columbus Council. He said the money is part of the Knights’ Life Program.
Reidy said it’s through this program, which includes resources such as Aid and Support After Pregnancy (ASAP), that the goals and values of the Knights overlap with those of the Rachel Center.
“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with the Rachel Center, where in the past we’ve made donations to assist them in helping young women and families make choices about life,” Reidy said.
Tuesday’s $750 donation is in addition to yearly contributions the Knights of Columbus make to the Rachel Center, Reidy said.
He and Tim Delsman, grand knight of the Baker City Council, brought the $750 check to the center at 2192 Court Ave. on Tuesday morning.
The Rachel Center does not receive government support and relies solely on donations from the community. It also relies on the help of 20 volunteers and Vera Grove, the center’s director and only paid employee.
Grove said the Center will use the $750 donation to buy an iPad for the center, which will have an app that guides women through different stages of pregnancy in an interactive way that helps inform their decisions about what they do next.
Grove and Patsy Hoelscher, chair of the Rachel Center’s board of directors, both said the center’s education system needed to be updated to something catered to younger generations.
“Most of our clients are in their 20s,” Grove said. “They don’t want to look at a brochure.”
The center provides pregnancy tests, counseling services, baby, toddler, and maternity clothes, and pregnancy and parenting classes for both women and men.
Women and couples can also enroll in an education program through the center, which will teach them about pregnancy, raising newborns and toddlers, parenting, life skills, relationships and Bible study.
Those who take classes can earn “baby bucks,” which can be spent at the center on items like cribs, changing tables, car seats, strollers and gift cards.
Those seeking pregnancy services can visit the Rachel Center’s office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or schedule an appointment by calling the center at 541-523-5357 or emailing at info@bakerpregnancyhelp.org. More information is available online at www.bakerpregnancyhelp.org.
