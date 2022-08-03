Rachel Center check.jpg

The Knights of Columbus donated $750 to the Rachel Center in Baker City on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2022. From left, Vera Grove, the center's director, Patsy Hoelscher, chair of the center's board of directors, Matt Reidy, financial secretary for the Knights of Columbus Baker City Council, and Tim Delsman, grand knight for the local council.

 Clayton Franke/Baker City Herald

The Rachel Pregnancy Center, which provides free services to those in unplanned pregnancies, received a $750 donation from the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization, on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Matt Reidy, financial secretary for the Knights of Columbus Baker City Council, said the donation came from the Oregon State Knights of Columbus Council. He said the money is part of the Knights’ Life Program.

