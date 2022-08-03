Kody Justus, one of two candidates for position 2 on the Baker County Board of Commissioners, has withdrawn his candidacy.

Justus, who was set for a runoff against Christina Witham following an exceedingly close vote in the May 17 primary, posted a video on his campaign Facebook page on Monday, Aug. 1, announcing that he wouldn’t run in the Nov. 8 general election.

