Kody Justus, one of two candidates for position 2 on the Baker County Board of Commissioners, has withdrawn his candidacy.
Justus, who was set for a runoff against Christina Witham following an exceedingly close vote in the May 17 primary, posted a video on his campaign Facebook page on Monday, Aug. 1, announcing that he wouldn’t run in the Nov. 8 general election.
Justus noted in the video that Witham received more votes in the primary.
But her margin was a mere two votes out of slightly more than 5,000 cast. Witham received 2,518 votes, Justus 2,516.
“There are more people that disagree with me than agree with me,” Justus said in the video. He said he didn’t “see any way to change the outcome of the vote.”
Justus hadn’t returned a phone message by press time on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Witham said on Wednesday that she was “shocked” when she read Justus’ message two days earlier announcing his withdrawal.
Witham posted on her campaign Facebook page: “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kody Justus.”
Witham said on Wednesday that based on the narrow margin in the primary, she was expecting a competitive race this fall, and a continuation of what she described as a “respectful” campaign with Justus prior to the May primary.
“I have a lot of gratitude for him,” she said of Justus. “I was preparing to campaign hard starting in September and continuing through October.”
Witham said she still plans to meet with as many voters as possible, but she conceded that Justus’ withdrawal, leaving her as the only candidate on the ballot, drastically changes the situation.
Justus said in his video that he’s not “partial to politicians” and “I really don’t enjoy being one.”
“I still have a heart to serve my community,” he said. “We’ll just have to look for a different way to do it, that’s all.”
