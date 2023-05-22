348668554_659587952663361_7619831644640865849_n.jpg

Baker County Sheriff's Office search and rescue members used a special litter to transport Mike Peterson from the site of a side-by-side crash on Sunday, May 21, 2023, west of North Powder.

 Baker County Sheriff's Office

A La Grande couple were injured when their side-by-side vehicle crashed into trees beside a road in the forest near the Anthony Lakes Highway on Sunday afternoon, May 21.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Mike Peterson, 67, of La Grande, the driver, and passenger Debbie Peterson, 64, of La Grande, sustained leg injuries.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.