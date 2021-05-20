A Baker City man accused of several crimes in Baker City last week, including spraying bear spray in the face of a Baker City Police officer on May 14, was arrested in La Grande Thursday morning, May 20, after allegedly shooting at someone in that city the previous day.
Travis James Sprague, 24, is in the Union County Jail, according to a press release from the La Grande Police Department.
On Wednesday, May 19, at 8:56 p.m., the La Grande Police Department received a report from a person in the 1700 block of Glacier Avenue, stating they had just been shot at while standing in front of their residence. While officers were responding, an additional 911 call came in from a separate residence in the same block on Glacier. The second caller reported the suspect had just entered their residence and held them at gunpoint, while demanding keys to their vehicle.
LGPD officers arrived within moments and contacted the callers.Officers quickly learned that the male suspect, believed to be Travis James Sprague, was unknown to both callers. A multi-agency comprehensive search commenced immediately. La Grande Police Officers and Detectives received assistance from Union County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and K-9 Molly and from Oregon State Police Troopers.
