The owner of a property in the Elkhorn Mountains has sued Baker County in an ongoing dispute over whether a recreational road that passes through his land is a public right-of-way.
David McCarty, who filed the civil suit in Baker County Circuit Court on April 30, is requesting a jury trial, and asking for either a declaration that the disputed section of the Pine Creek Road is not a public right-of-way, or, if a jury concludes there is legal public access, that the limits of that access be defined and that the county pay him $480,000 to compensate for the lost value of the land.
McCarty is also seeking a judgment requiring the county to pay him at least $250,000 for “damages McCarty has incurred to investigate and response to this dispute and to protect his property rights,” according to the lawsuit. He is also asking that the county be required to pay his attorney's fees.
McCarty is represented by Janet K. Larsen of the Lane Powell law firm in Portland.
Baker County Commissioner Bruce Nichols said on Friday, May 7 that he had not read the entire lawsuit and could not comment on the matter.
The complaint involves the Pine Creek Road, and specifically the approximately 2.5 miles of the road that runs across the 1,560-acre property that McCarty, who lives nearby, bought in September 2020.
According to the lawsuit, before he bought the property, McCarty reviewed the title report and other documents, none of which showed a public road through the land.
See more in the Tuesday, May 11 issue of the Baker City Herald.
