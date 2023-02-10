ONTARIO — The Oregon Department of Transportation is monitoring an active slide that was discovered recently adjacent to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 359.3.
That’s about 17 miles northwest of Ontario, and about 55 miles southeast of Baker City, and near the top of Three Mile Hill, the pass southeast of Farewell Bend.
The slide created a crescent-shaped depression about 200 yards long, 100 yards wide and 30 feet deep, according to ODOT.
The slide appears to be stable, but the agency cautioned that that could change at any time.
“The slide appears to be contained within the limits of a previously repaired landslide,” said Jeff Berry, assistant manager for ODOT’s District 14. “Until recently the site was covered in snow and it is believed that the slide occurred sometime earlier this winter.”
Continued movement of the hillside could cover the eastbound lanes with debris, and possibly the westbound lanes. Crews are monitoring the site and prepared to close lanes if necessary to protect travelers. Data is being collected and engineers are working on possible repair plans.
Motorists will need to drive with extra caution in this area and be prepared for delays and detours. Travelers should continue to check TripCheck.com for road closure information.
