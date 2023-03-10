A powerful late winter storm brought heavy snow and high winds to Northeastern Oregon Thursday night, March 9 and into Friday morning, causing an extended closure along Interstate 84.
Snow started falling Thursday evening and continued through most of the night.
About 5 inches accumulated in Baker City.
The automated weather station at the Baker City Airport reported snow falling almost continuously from 6:50 p.m. on Thursday through 7:55 a.m. on Friday.
At times the snow was heavy, with visibilities as low as a quarter-mile.
The storm was fueled by a warm front that ushered in copious moisture from the Pacific Ocean. The warm front also kept temperatures relatively mild, ranging from 32 to 34 degrees at the airport.
A cold front swept through around 7 a.m. Friday, bringing a brief spell of heavy snow and shifting the wind from southeast to northwest.
The National Weather Service had forecast the storm, issuing a winter weather advisory for Baker County. The snow was heavy with moisture, and the Weather Service predicted temperatures would rise into the upper 30s Friday afternoon. Warmer weather is forecast for early next week, with temperatures rising into the 40s and rain or snow predicted each day from Sunday through Thursday, March 16.
At times the freeway was closed in both directions between Pendleton and Ontario, a distance of about 165 miles.
There were numerous commercial trucks spun out during the storm, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The freeway was completely reopened by about 8:15 a.m. Friday.
Snow totals reported by automated weather stations:
• 10 inches near Bourne, north of Sumpter
• 8 inches, Eilertson Meadow, along Rock Creek in the Elkhorn Mountains west of
Haines)
• 8 inches, Taylor Green, western Wallowas near West Eagle Creek
• 7 inches, Schneider Meadows, southern Wallowas north of Halfway
• 6 inches at Tipton Summit, along Highway 7 between Sumpter and Austin Junction
