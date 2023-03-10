Blizzard.jpg

A powerful snowstorm led to a lengthy closure on Interstate 84 in Northeastern Oregon Thursday night, March 9, 2023, extending into Friday morning.

 Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo

A powerful late winter storm brought heavy snow and high winds to Northeastern Oregon Thursday night, March 9 and into Friday morning, causing an extended closure along Interstate 84.

Snow started falling Thursday evening and continued through most of the night.

