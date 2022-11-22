Newborn book.jpg

Cebrina Phillips-Baggerly and her newborn daughter, Erin May Warner, are the first recipients of a bag containing a book and information about signing up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, which provides children one book per month through age 5. Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is partnering with the James and Shirley Rippey Family Foundation to give the gift bag to parents of all babies born at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald

Parents of infants born at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City receive gifts on their special day, and now they’re going home with more than diapers and blankets.

Newborns get a new book, as well.

