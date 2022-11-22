Parents of infants born at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City receive gifts on their special day, and now they’re going home with more than diapers and blankets.
Newborns get a new book, as well.
And the chance to get a lot more during their first five years.
In 2019, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a foundation that provides books to children from birth to age 5.
And now OTEC has joined with the James and Shirley Rippey Family Foundation of Portland, which pays half the cost for the new book donation program.
The goal is to inspire a love of reading for children beginning years before they can actually make out the words themselves.
On Monday, Nov. 21, OTEC presented the first book bag to Cebrina Phillips-Baggerly and her infant daughter, Erin May Warner. Each bag contains a book, packet of information, and sign up information for the free Imagination Library program.
“We wanted to gift the first book, so that book is directly from OTEC, to really make the program stand out a little bit,” said Lea Hoover, director of memberships and strategic services and executive director of the OTEC Member Foundation.
Children receive a new book every month through the foundation, and multiple children in the same family can sign up to receive their own book.
Hoover said each age range gets different books, so there aren’t duplicates. The books offered change every year.
“What we find is that kids are so excited to get that mail from Dolly Parton,” Hoover said. “They’re so excited to get that mail that they’re looking forward to the book and we hope that it really inspires parents to read with their children.”
Hoover said OTEC considers the book program the first scholarship offered to the cooperative’s youngest members.
“We know that early childhood literacy is a huge part of making healthy communities,” she said.
Since OTEC started offering the Imagination Library program in 2019, the cooperative has mailed information to more than 55,000 children in Baker, Grant, Union and Harney counties.
Hoover said the program runs through the nonprofit OTEC Member Foundation and is funded through OTEC unclaimed capital credits.
Aletha Bonebrake, an OTEC board member and chairwoman of the Baker County Library Foundation, learned about the Imagination Library program after meeting Jan Rippey.
Starting in 2022, OTEC made it possible for people to sponsor a membership in the Imagination Library program for children who live outside OTEC’s service area. The cost is $25 per year.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a child can email OTEC at communications@otec.coop or call 541-524-2847.
