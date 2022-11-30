Tommy Hayes was on leaf patrol for weeks but his colorful quarry stubbornly refused to show up.
At least not where Hayes could do anything about them. Hayes drives one of the Baker City Public Works Department’s two street sweepers.
It’s a job he’s done, at times, for the past 15 years or so.
And never during that period has Hayes seen so many trees holding on to so many leaves so late in the year.
“This year it seems like the leaves have hung on and on,” Hayes said on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29.
Kris Younger, the public works department’s facilities maintenance specialist, agreed.
“We’ve all noticed it,” Younger said.
So has Lyle Kuchenbecker, who is chairman of the Baker City Tree Board.
Kuchenbecker said certain trees, such as oaks, seem to have particularly thick complements of leaves even as Christmas approaches and snow covers the ground.
City workers have hauled plenty of leaves this fall, to be sure.
Younger said certain neighborhoods with large numbers of older maples and other deciduous trees, including sections of Second, Third and Fourth streets on both sides of Campbell, have dropped quite a lot of leaves.
City crews use the street sweepers to gather the leaves, which are hauled by dump truck to Baker Sanitary Service’s landfill, where they’re spread over garbage before it’s buried in dirt, Younger said.
(He said the leaves can’t be composted, since they’re mixed with gravel and other street debris the sweepers collect.)
Anthony Constantine, with Oregon Trail Landscape and Nursery in Baker City, has also noticed the unusual abundance of leafy trees even as the holiday season is underway.
“In some places it doesn’t even look like fall hit,” Constantine said.
Why haven’t leaves fallen?
Constantine figures weather is responsible for the abnormal prevalence of late leaves, and in particular a cold snap in late October and early November when temperatures slid into the upper teens or low 20s on several nights.
Cold weather, of course, starts the autumn progression for deciduous trees.
That process begins when trees, preparing for winter dormancy, curb their production of chlorophyll, the substance that lends leaves their spring and summer shade of green.
Without chlorophyll, other pigments in the leaves (which were there during spring and summer, but not visible) are revealed, resulting in the annual photogenic alteration to yellow, orange and red.
But a sudden, unseasonable spate of frigid weather can interrupt the next step of the process — the creation of abscission cells.
Those cells cause leaves to fall as well as heal the junction of stem and branch.
A cold spell can kill leaves so quickly that the tree doesn’t produce the abscission cells. The leaves tend to turn from green to a uniform brown, and, without the abscission cells, the leaves don’t fall, according to the Alpine Nature Center website.
Jay Pscheidt, a plant pathologist and professor at Oregon State University, said that although he hasn’t examined any trees in Baker City, the theory that the cold snap interrupted, or prevented, the abscission process is plausible.
Potential trouble for trees
Although the leaves will eventually fall — if not from winter winds then next spring, when the new leaves will in effect push off the old, dead ones —trees that carry a lot of leaves into winter could be unusually vulnerable to damage for the next few months, Constantine said.
The combination of snow and leaves could prove too heavy for limbs, he said.
“That’s a lot of weight and wind resistance,” he said.
The effect of snow accumulating on leaf-laden trees was obvious in early November, when a storm brought a few inches of heavy, wet snow that snapped limbs on many deciduous trees in Baker City, Constantine said.
The leftover leaves can also lead to ice dams in trees, he said. When a deciduous trees loses all or most of its leaves, snow that sticks to limbs has little to impede it when it melts.
But in a tree with a lot of leaves, those leaves can prevent some of the meltwater from dripping to the ground, and given the likelihood of temperatures falling below freezing at night, ice dams can form, adding to the weight load on the limb.
Spring cleaning
With snow on the streets, Hayes can no longer use the street sweeper to gather leaves. He figures this coming spring will be unusual, with a lot more leaves to collect than usual.
“It’s going to be an interesting spring,” he said.
