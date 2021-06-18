The Baker Heritage Museum is honoring Baker City’s most famous philanthropist with a celebration on his birthday.
Monday, June 21, is designated as Leo Adler Day in honor of Adler, who left $20 million to benefit Baker County in the form of community grants and college scholarships.
Adler was born June 21, 1895. This year would be his 126th birthday.
A celebration is planned for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Adler House Museum, which was Adler’s long-time home before his death in 1993 at age 98.
Visitors can enjoy cake and ice cream with the Baker City Fire Department. Face painting and activities will be available for kids.
Birthday gifts are welcome in the form of an unwrapped, unused toy to be donated to CASA.
In the museum, a proclamation is displayed on Adler’s desk. In 1998, the mayor of Baker City proclaimed June 21 of that year to be Leo Adler Day, to “encourage all residents to pause and reflect upon the ideal of service above self, demonstrated by Mr. Adler in his lifetime.”
For more information, contact the museum at 541-523-9308 or by email, museum@bakercounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.