NORTH POWDER — Maggie Guthrie envisions more at the North Powder Public Library — more books, more movies, more activities for children.
But that dream has to wait just a bit longer.
Guthrie is the librarian for this library, which is owned by the City of North Powder.
This fall, the city plans to apply for a Community Development Block Grant, which would fund a remodel and expansion of the former fire hall into a library space.
“We’re to a point that the city council has approved to go forward with this,” Guthrie said.
Currently, North Powder City Hall occupies part of the building, and purchased the rest of the building with the rural fire department moved into a new building.
The vision is to renovate the space to add a multi-purpose meeting room in the middle, and the library on the other end, said Beth Wendt, city recorder.
The current library, at 290 E St., is 770 square feet.
Plans for the new library increases the space to 2,300 square feet.
A free pancake breakfast is planned for Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the community to learn more about the library project.
Guthrie said grants often require a show of community support, and the library is accepting pledges for when the grant is secured. She said even $1 will help the project.
The city pays the library’s utilities and staff wages. Book purchases, supplies for activities and other additions for the collection are funded by grants and donations.
Guthrie said library fundraisers have included bake sales, raffles and selling watermelons at the North Powder Farmers Market.
In addition to books, the library offers activities throughout the year and an eight-week summer reading program.
Guthrie said local children join the library’s float in the annual Huckleberry Festival parade, and she also organized several movie nights last summer.
“We’re a big source of entertainment,” she said.
Donations
Pledge forms for the project are available at the library and city hall.
In addition, Guthrie said donations are always welcome to support the library — donate at the library or city hall, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, email Guthrie at npcitylibrary1@gmail.com or stop by the library, which is open Mondays from noon to 6 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Updates on activities are also posted on the library’s Facebook page.
