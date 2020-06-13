The Baker County Library tentatively plans to reopen, with limitations, on Monday, June 15.
Patrons will be encouraged to limit the length of their visit, and no more than 30 people will be allowed at a time.
In a press release issued Friday, Perry Stokes, director of the Baker County Library District, said a monitor at the front entrance of the library, 2400 Resort St., will show the number of people in the building, and whether patrons can enter.
Inside the library, signs will list the capacity for each room.
The library will be open for its regular schedule — Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
The drive-thru window on the south (Madison Street) side will remain available.
Guidelines
Stokes is asking patrons to wear face masks, although these aren’t required, and to wash their hands regularly. Hand sanitizer will be available near the library entrance. The library is not collecting information from visitors for contact tracing.
Library employees will be wearing face coverings.
Changes
Stokes said the library staff have closed some seating areas and made other alterations to ensure 6-foot social distancing.
Most lounge seating and computer workstations will be closed. Some public computers, as well as the Wi-Fi network and printing, scanning and faxing, will be available.
Because the number of computers will be limited, patrons will be limited to 60 minutes for day access. Visitors will have to check out a keyboard, mouse and other devices from the front desk, so those items can be sanitized between each user.
One computer will be dedicated for access to unemployment benefits, the Census Bureau for people who haven’t completed the form, and similar uses.
Stokes is asking patrons to not bring food, although drinks in containers with lids are allowed.
The Riverside meeting room will be available during regular library hours for up to 10 people, and social distancing will be required.
Study rooms are available, also during regular library hours, for up to two people.
The library district will waive overdue fees for items that are returned by July 6.
More information is available by calling 541-523-6419 or by emailing info@bakerlib.org
