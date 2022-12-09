Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of stories about an effort to make Baker County a dementia friendly community. The first was published in the Oct. 13 issue, and the second in the Nov. 5 issue.
Scientists, medical professionals and people with dementia often talk about cognitive decline in terms of risk factors. These are factors that have been shown to increase a person’s likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.
Actor Chris Hemsworth learned about the topic firsthand when he underwent genetic testing during filming of a National Geographic television program called “Limitless,” which explores human potential. Hemsworth, 39, learned that he carries two copies of a gene, APOE 4, that is expected to increase his risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by eight to ten times compared to people without that combination.
Researchers have learned a great deal in recent years about dementia. For example, they know that Alzheimer’s disease, the most common dementia, results from certain proteins that accumulate in the brain, destroying cells and damaging a person’s ability to remember, understand and use information. In spite of encouraging research, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that, “There are currently no approaches that have been proven to effectively treat or prevent Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.” However, there is strong evidence that certain factors play a role, and some of those factors can be managed in order to reduce a person’s risk of acquiring the disease.
Some risk factors are “nonmodifiable,” meaning they are outside of our control. They include age and genetics as well as gender race, and ethnicity. Research shows that very few people will have dementia before age 60, but the risk increases each year after that, reaching a rate of one third of people over age 85. As with Hemsworth, certain genetic traits and a family history of the disease provide strong evidence that a person may face dementia in the future. It is important to note that these traits do not guarantee that a person will develop dementia.
Modifiable Risk Factors Associated with dementia
The other good news is that many risk factors associated with dementia are “modifiable,” meaning they can be controlled to some degree. As with some card games, your goal should be to discard as many risk factors as possible in order to improve your chances of success. Many of those elements reflect individual lifestyle choices. And more good news, most of the factors are the same ones that affect overall mind and body health.
In other words, many of the keys to good health that we’ve known about for years may be applicable to preventing or slowing the development of Alzheimer’s disease and similar illnesses. Those include things like diet, exercise, and sleep. Also important are social interactions and mental stimulation.
Many of the risk factors can be grouped together. For example, an article on the Alzheimer’s Association website discussing a “heart and brain connection.” Many forms of dementia occur, in part, when the circulatory system can’t effectively send life-sustaining oxygen and nutrients to the brain. There is an especially high correlation between hypertension (high blood pressure) and dementia. Vascular dementia, which is one of the most common types, is caused by a series of small strokes. Smoking, and exposure to air pollution, can also increase the risk of stroke and decrease the oxygen supply to the brain. Excessive alcohol consumption can damage both the heart and brain.
Obesity and diabetes are also factors which may contribute to dementia, Beth Mastel-Smith, a nurse and professor at the University of Texas at Tyler, who lives in Baker City, points out.
Other risk factors, like social isolation and depression, are also shown to affect the development of dementia. Perhaps because of its link to both isolation and depression, hearing impairment is a risk factor. Mastel-Smith said vision impairment has recently been identified as well. People experiencing cognitive decline tend to withdraw from activities and situations they find difficult, even though their need for interaction is greater than ever. Evidence suggests that depression might be both a risk factor for developing dementia as well as a result of it.
Head and brain injuries have also been linked to dementia. The cumulative effects of multiple concussions may not show up for years.
Reducing Risk
Timing is essential to reducing risk factors. Waiting until dementia symptoms become evident is a lot like locking the doors to your home after you hear a burglar inside. At the very latest, these life changes need to occur during middle age, and because change can be hard to make, healthy lifestyles started during childhood are the most likely to be maintained. Since dementias are progressive diseases which destroy cells in the brain, once the damage is done, there appears to be little chance of going back.
Although none of the following steps is proven to prevent dementia, they have been linked to reducing the risk. Most steps that improve overall health are believed to reduce dementia risk. For example, exercising several times a week improves circulation and heart health. Adding to that, a healthy diet makes it even more effective in controlling weight, blood pressure, and diabetes. Diets, such as a Mediterranean diet, that include lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats help in a variety of ways. Mastel-Smith recommends also limiting consumption of processed foods and of alcohol, as well as getting eight hours of sleep each night, to reduce dementia risk.
Combining strategies may make them more effective and easier to maintain. For example, exercising with friends or in games that require attention or strategy addresses multiple risk factors and may be more fun than working out alone. Having regular meals with family or friends, and adding a little creativity might also help. Meals can be followed with a game of cards or some other activity you enjoy.
Addressing and preventing health problems are essential. Hypertension and diabetes can be managed with medication and a healthy lifestyle. Wearing ear protection when using firearms and operating machinery can reduce hearing loss.
Having regular hearing and vision exams, as well as wearing glasses and hearing aids, will support brain health as well. It’s important to use available resources, especially your doctor, to minimize risk factors.
The National Institutes of Health warn people to watch out for false claims of prevention or cures. Their website says, “There currently is no product that will effectively prevent or treat Alzheimer’s or related dementias. Check with your doctor before trying any new medication or supplement.” Their position is that, “Behavior change is difficult, but there is huge potential to reduce dementia risk.”They also emphasize that many of the risk factors are the same for illnesses like heart disease, cancer, diabetes and respiratory disease.
